MLB Guide for July 19th: Can Kyle Gibson Lead the Rangers to Victory?

MLB Betting Guide for July 19th

It’s an atypically busy Monday in the majors with 13 games scheduled. We’re still in July but don’t sleep on some of the matchups we have to start the week, as games this month are worth just as much as games in September. The Toronto Blue Jays can make up ground on the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox; The reigning World Series Champs can overtake the San Francisco Giants for the top spot in the NL West; the Los Angeles Angels can continue their climb in the AL West with an important series against the Oakland Athletics.

We’re outlining our favorite plays from today’s slate of games. These are the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Tigers -108|Rangers -108

Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-178)|Rangers -1.5 (+146)

Total: 8.5 Over -120|Under -102

Odds to Win the World Series: Tigers +50000|Rangers +50000

Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers News, Analysis, and Picks

It’s not the best matchup on the betting board, far from it, but there are a couple of plays worth making in the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers matchup on Monday night. Kyle Gibson toes the rubber for the Rangers with Casey Mize dealing for the Tigers. This is a rematch of a July 7 affair, in which the Tigers won 5-3. Based on our analysis, we should expect a different outcome in tonight’s contest.

Neither pitcher has anything to hide behind tonight, having just seen their opponent in their last starts. Mize has been trending downwards over his last couple of starts, pitching a combined 7.0 innings, allowing four earned runs and striking out six combined batters over the two outings. More concerning, he allowed two home runs to the Rangers last time out, which was his fifth multi-home run game of the season. Mize is operating with a 3.59 earned run average, despite having an expected value nearly 1.50 points higher at 5.02, which points Mize towards regression.

Gibson was roughed up in his last outing, which so far this season has been the exception and not the rule. Gibson ranks in the top 9% of the league in barrel percentage, leading to a 3.42 expected earned run average. The seventh-year pitcher keeps batters off-balance with a five-pitch mix and should get back on track tonight.

These teams have comparable offensive metrics, but the Rangers have a substantial advantage with Gibson on the mound that is not reflected in the betting price. We’re backing the Rangers tonight.

The Bet: Rangers -108

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cardinals -108|Cubs -108

Spread: Cardinals +1.5 -182|Cubs -1.5 +150

Total: 9 Over -105|Under -115

Odds to Win the World Series: Cardinals +10000|Cubs +6000

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs News, Analysis, and Picks

The forthcoming four-game series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs could be the turning point for either club as they shift their focus towards a postseason push. Jake Woodford gets just his second major league start tonight, and there’s reason to support that Cubbies find a way to get to him.

Woodford’s advanced metrics indicate that he gets hit hard. He ranks in the bottom 15% of the MLB in expected weighted on-base average and expected earned run average while inducing a chase rate putting him in the bottom 2% of pitchers. That is also reflected in his traditional stats, as he allows 1.46 walks and hits per inning pitched with a strikeout to walk ratio of 21-to-14.

Alec Mills starts for the Cubs and comes in with better-supporting metrics. Using the same metrics as a guideline, Mills ranks in the 38th percentile in expected weighted on-base average and expected earned run average, with a chase rate in the same percentile. Mills comes into tonight’s contest in good form, allowing just seven earned runs over his last 20.1 innings pitched, giving up more than six hits in a game just once over the four-game sample.

The Cubs are the better hitting team, putting up 13 runs over three games since coming out of the All-Star break, and should be able to knock around Woodford. Take the Cubs at -108 or better.

The Bet: Cubs -108