MLB NL Wild Card Betting: Cardinals Vs. Dodgers Strikeout Props
October 6Sportsgrid-StaffSportsGrid
The money is starting to flow in on the over for Max Scherzer’s prop of 7.5 strikeouts. Earlier, the odds were are +102, but now, we’ve seen that number dip to -104. Sherzer will be up against a Cardinals team that has the sixth-lowest strikeout rate (22.2%) against right-handed pitchers all season.
However, over the last month, St. Louis has the 12th highest strikeout rate at 23.7%. That could bode well for Scherzer, who’s gone over 7.5 strikeouts in 6 of 11 starts.
One thing we know about Scherzer is that he’s a big-game pitcher. You can certainly trust him to pitch six or seven innings in this spot. And if that’s the case, you have to fancy his chances to exceed his prop total.
