MLB Prop Bets to Target on Monday 8/9/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways — from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we’re going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections as a guide and looking at the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are some spots where you can find value today in the prop-betting market.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Salvador Perez To Hit a Home Run (+260)

With a great matchup in front of him, Salvador Perez is in a great spot to cash in his home run prop.

The Kansas City Royals are at home tonight and we should be seeing the game not only very hot but also with the wind over 10 MPH blowing out to left field. This should be a benefit to the hitters on both teams, and with the power that Perez brings to the plate, he should be a the top of the list for Royals hitters.

He comes in with a .189 ISO, a 36.1% fly-ball rate, and a 42.5% hard-contact rate versus right-handed pitchers this season. Perez will be taking on Jameson Taillon, who comes in with a 44.1% fly-ball rate versus right-handed hitters this season along with a 9.3% HR/FB. The league average for HR/FB ratio versus right-handed hitters this season is 14.0%. Tallion is a good pitcher but he’s not great. To see him maintain a HR/FB ratio that is 40.3% better than the league average is a bit much to ask.

Freddy Peralta Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-112)

A strikeout prop against a bad team?

That is what we have with Freddy Peralta going up against the Chicago Cubs tonight, where the line is set at 7.5 strikeouts. Peralta comes in with a massive 34.5% strikeout rate, which is the highest of any pitcher in action today. With their current roster, the Cubs come in with a 26.6% strikeout rate versus right-handed pitchers, which is dead last in the league.

This presents a clear upside for Peralta, who has been unbelievably consistent all season long, posting a strikeout rate of 24.0% or higher in each of his starts, with several starts pushing past a 40% strikeout rate. The league average strikeout rate this season for pitchers is 23.5%. That means even on his worst day, Peralta has been better than the league average. If there is any time to buy in on the over 7.5 strikeouts, tonight is it with the matchup against the Cubs.