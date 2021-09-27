MLB Prop Bets to Target on Monday 9/27/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways — from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we’re going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections as a guide and looking at the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are some spots where you can find value today in the prop-betting market.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

C.J. Cron To Hit a Home Run (+220)

There are only two games on tonight’s slate, but one of them is at Coors Field.

The best hitter’s park in the league is always a great spot to look for a home run, and that should be the headline of this two-game slate. The Colorado Rockies host the Washington Nationals, who will have Josiah Gray on the mound tonight. This season, Gray is struggling versus right-handed hitters to the tune of 2.81 HR/9, a 4.81 xFIP, a 55.8% fly-ball rate, and a 20.8% HR/FB rate. Giving up that many fly balls in a park such as Coors Field won’t end well for Gray.

This is where we can look to C.J. Cron, who comes in with a .243 ISO, 41.6% fly-ball rate, 35.5% hard-contact rate, and 19.6% HR/FB rate versus right-handed pitchers. With 20 of Cron’s 28 home runs coming off of right-handed pitchers, this is as favorable of a spot as you can imagine.

Mitch Haniger To Record 2+ Hits (+195)

With solid odds, Mitch Haniger to have two-plus hits is a prop to consider tonight.

This is an interesting prop to consider because we aren’t looking for a specific type of hit — such as a home run — as we just want Haniger to grab two hits. He’ll be up against Cole Irvin, who is allowing a 4.96 xFIP, .314 wOBA, and .291 BABIP versus right-handed hitters this season. Irvin is also carrying a low 15.6% strikeout rate against righties, showing he isn’t a big-time shutdown pitcher on the mound.

This is undoubtedly a spot we can attack with Haniger, who comes in sporting a 141 wRC+, .371 wOBA, and .301 BABIP versus lefties this season. Haniger is super consistent at the plate and is riding a four-game hitting streak into tonight’s game.