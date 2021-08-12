MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 8/12/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways — from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we’re going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections as a guide and looking at the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are some spots where you can find value today in the prop-betting market.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Eloy Jimenez To Hit a Home Run (+380)

With a special game on tap tonight, we could be seeing plenty of fireworks.

The Chicago White Sox are taking on the New York Yankees in the Field of Dreams Game, and we may be in for plenty of scoring. The Yankees will give the ball to Andrew Heaney, who is allowing 2.00 homers per nine to right-handed hitters this season. He’s also giving up a 46.1% fly-ball rate and 38.1% hard-contact rate in the split, putting him in a dicey spot versus the righties on the White Sox. Heaney has allowed a total of 21 home runs this season, 17 of which have come versus right-handed hitters.

We turn to Eloy Jimenez, who has been hot since re-joining the lineup. In the last four games, he has four home runs. He’s carrying a .422 ISO overall this season, although that comes from a small sample size. But he is known for his power, posting an ISO of .246 or higher in each of the past two seasons. His odds are super juicy at +380, and this is very much worth a bet tonight.

Yu Darvish Over 7.5 Strikeouts (+128)

The strikeout prop for Yu Darvish jumps out to me.

Darvish’s strikeout prop is sitting at 7.5 tonight, and the over has plus money. That’s the side you want to be on. Darvish comes in with at least eight strikeouts in five of his last 10 starts, and he went for 11 or more strikeouts twice in that time. This shouldn’t be a surprise since he is carrying a fantastic 30.0% strikeout rate on the season.

Darvish will be up against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who hold a 24.9% strikeout rate versus right-handed pitchers, the seventh-highest in the league. The under on this prop is set at -164, which is far too much juice. Ultimately, I want to be on the over here and back a pitcher that can reach double-digit strikeouts today if he’s on.