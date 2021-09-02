MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 9/2/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways — from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we’re going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections as a guide and looking at the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are some spots where you can find value today in the prop-betting market.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Jose Ramirez To Hit a Home Run (+470)

Are we going to see a Jose Ramirez home run tonight?

The Cleveland Indians‘ righties are in a great spot tonight due to their matchup versus Mike Minor. Over Minor’s last five starts, Minor has allowed exactly two home runs in four of those starts, and seven of those eight home runs have come from right-handed hitters. Got all that? That’s not a surprise because Minor is allowing 1.66 HR/9 to righties this season, with a 4.47 xFIP and 43.0% fly-ball rate.

We turn to Ramirez, who has a .250 ISO, 135 wRC+, 47.9% fly-ball rate, and 35.0% hard-contact rate versus left-handed pitchers. Ramirez is locked-in at the plate right now and ended the month of August with five home runs against lefties, showing he is primed to keep that going in September.

Adam Duvall To Hit a Home Run (+190)

Jorge Soler To Hit a Home Run (+210)

We have a great matchup for two hitters, and I can’t decide between them.

I guess it’s a good problem to have when we are in a spot where multiple hitters are primed for a home run. Both Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler have a great matchup versus Chi Chi Gonzalez, and we get the added bonus of this game being at Coors Field. Ultimately, Duvall and Soler have similar batted ball profiles of what I look for in terms of home run upside, which is why it’s difficult to pick one over the other.

Duvall comes in with a .268 ISO, 51.2% fly-ball rate, and 35.6% hard-contact rate versus right-handed pitchers this season. That fly-ball rate is awesome and gives him serious upside at Coors Field tonight.

Soler comes in with a .147 ISO, 41.9% fly-ball rate, and 35.4% hard-contact rate versus right-handed pitchers this season. That .147 ISO is low for the season, but Soler posted a .192 ISO in August versus righties, showing some solid improvement as of late.

Gonzalez is allowing 2.17 HR/9 to righties, along with a 5.11 xFIP, 37.6% fly-ball rate, and 46.4% hard-contact rate this season. He is going to give up home runs tonight, with Duvall and Soler as the leading candidates to make it happen.