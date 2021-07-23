MLB Recap: Yankees Vs. Red Sox

Thursday Night Theatrics At Fenway

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox battled it out on Thursday night in a nearly five-hour affair with a rain delay, extra innings, and quite the dramatic finish. A 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the ninth inning wasn’t enough for the Yankees to hold on to as relief pitcher Chad Green could not close it out. A two-out double by Kiké Hernández tied things up at three and sent the game into extra innings.

New York took the lead in the top of the 10th off a sacrifice fly, and that was where things went south. Four wild pitches in the bottom of the 10th were thrown by Brooks Kriske and set up a man on third with just one out when a Hunter Renfroe sacrifice fly sealed the Yankees’ fate and helped the Red Sox steal one at home.

A Gut Punch For The Yankees

With New York really trying to get back into the playoff race, this felt like a massive game to have against your rivals. In command of the game during a rain delay, and you can’t get it done. They just gave the lead away basically for free where the other team doesn’t have to do much but stand on the base and wait to advance on a past ball.

That’ll be a tough loss for the Yankees, and we’ll see if they do come back today against Boston to get one back. It was a bit of a tough spot for them, with Aroldis Chapman unavailable after pitching two straight games against the Philadelphia Phillies. More importantly, credit to the Red Sox for keeping the faith and pulling out that comeback. They’re a really good baseball team and notched their 59th win of the season.

Boston And New York Futures Odds

The Boston Red Sox are -110 to win the AL East while the New York Yankees sit at +900, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.