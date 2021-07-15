MLB Second Half Preview: What to Watch

It is hard to believe we’re already at the midway point of the MLB baseball season. With the midsummer classic over, there is plenty of baseball left and storylines to follow. Between teams making a push for October and those looking to move players ahead of the trade deadline, there is no reason to miss a day of action.

Here are a few items to keep an eye on for the second half.

San Francisco Giants Lead in the NL West

Surprisingly, the National League West leader is not the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres. With all the attention directed toward southern California, the San Francisco Giants have taken the lead in the division, with a 57-32 record.

With a projected record of 79-83 in the preseason, Fangraphs now projects the team to end the season with a 93-69 record, losing their first-place spot to the Dodgers, with a 91% chance to make the playoffs.

The team ranks ninth in batting average, hitting .245 this season, with an OBP of .329 and a strikeout rate of 24.6%. Led by veterans Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey, the duo is batting .289 and .328, respectively, with an OBP of .364 and .421.

San Francisco also ranks in the top 10 in pitching. The starting rotation has the third-lowest ERA at 3.18, only behind the Mets and Dodgers, with a 24.7% K rate and 1.09 WHIP, which is also the third-lowest in the majors. The rotation is led by Kevin Gausman, who in 18 starts has a 9-3 record with a 1.73 ERA, 30.5% K rate and a 0.82 WHIP. Gausman is second in ERA among qualified starters, only behind Jacob deGrom, 10th in K rate and 16th in WHIP. The team should also benefit from effective outings from Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood, who both have an average K/9 above eight.

The team will kick off the second half with series on the road against the Cardinals and Dodgers, followed by a homestand with the Pirates.

San Francisco is +1300 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook, with a win total currently set a 91.5.

The AL Cy Young Race

As of today, it appears the National League Cy Young race is all but decided, barring injury, with Jacob deGrom likely taking home the award. The Mets ace leads all qualified starters in ERA (1.08), K rate (45.10%) and WHIP (.054).

The American League Cy Young appears to be too close to call at the season’s midway point. New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is the current favorite, with -115 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by Carlos Rodon (+200), Lance Lynn (+380) and Shane Bieber (+3000).

Coincidentally, after MLB announced a crackdown on foreign substances on baseballs, Cole has had underwhelming months in June and July. Since Jun. 9, Cole has made six starts, posting a 3-1 record and a 3.52 ERA. In two of the six starts, he struck nine or more batters, including 12 in his recent outing against the Houston Astros on July 10.

What is intriguing about the AL Cy Young race is Carlos Rodon. After being non-tendered in the winter, Rodon resigned with the White Sox on a one-year deal. Suffering injuries, including a torn UCL in 2019, requiring Tommy John surgery, the seven-year starter looks to be in prime form. Making 15 starts in the first half of the season, Rodon has a 7-3 record, with a 2.31 ERA, 36.1% K rate and a 0.96 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he is seventh in ERA, second in K rate and eighth in WHIP. He has also struck out eight or more batters in 13 of his 15 starts this season.

Rodon will likely start in one of the scheduled doubleheaders with the Minnesota Twins on July 19 to start the second half. As part of a dominant rotation of Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn and Dallas Keuchel, Rodon might be a sneaky pick to win the award if his dominance on the mound continues, a feel-good story for a player, who in December, did not have a team.

Will Shohei Ohtani Win the AL MVP?

Shohei Ohtani has had a transcendent first half of the MLB season. The two-way player has shown he can dominate on the mound and at the plate. Currently, the favorite to win the American League MVP on FanDuel Sportbook, with -290 odds, Ohtani is hitting .279 with an OBP of .364 and 33 home runs, which lead all of the majors. As a pitcher, Ohtani has made 13 starts this season, posting a 4-1 record with a .349 ERA, 30.7% K rate and a 1.21 WHIP. He last pitched in a July 6, 5-3 win over the Boston Red Sox, going seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out four batters.

Despite the demanding schedule, Ohtani looks primed to win the award. He is expected to make his next pitching debut Monday in the series opener with the Oakland Athletics. With a 45-44 record, the Angels are fourth in the AL West, currently, +10000 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook and a 15% chance to make the playoffs.