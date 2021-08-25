MLB Strikeout Prop: Robbie Ray Over 7.5 Strikeouts

The Toronto Blue Jays play the third game of a four-game series against the White Sox on Wednesday night. Robbie Ray gets the start for Toronto against Lucas Giolito of the White Sox.

Ray’s strikeout prop is set at 7.5, with the under juiced to -142. Although you’d need at least eight strikeouts from Ray to cash this prop, we can find some value on the over in this spot.

Against teams with the top-10 strikeout rate, Ray averages just over nine Ks per game. Moreover, Chicago has the 10th highest strikeout rate over the past 30 days and the 10th highest against left-handed pitchers.

This feels like a good matchup for Ray, and you get some value on the over that’s priced at +116.

If you’re looking for a plus-price in the props market, taking the over in Ray’s K-prop should be near the top of your list.

