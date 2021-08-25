MLB Strikeout Props: Josiah Gray Over 5.5

The Washington Nationals play the middle game of a three-game series against the Marlins in Miami. Josiah Gray will get the start for the Nationals, opposed by Edward Cabrera, who will make his Major League debut for the Marlins.

Gray was traded to the Nationals as part of the Max Scherzer and Trea Turner trade. The rookie right-hander has a live arm and has looked good thus far in his four starts. He’ll face a Marlins lineup that has the fourth-highest strikeout rate in the majors.

Moreover, if we look at the past 30 days, the Marlins have been even worse with baseball’s second-highest strikeout rate.

Gray’s K-prop is set at 5.5, and he’ll have an opportunity to pick up at least two cheap strikeouts, with the pitcher having to bat in the game. In his past two starts against a National League team, he averaged eight strikeouts in 11 innings of work. This number seems short against a light-hitting Marlins offense.

Take the over in his strikeout prop.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action in the second half of the season, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.