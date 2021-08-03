National League Cy Young Award Updated Futures Odds and Analysis For Aug. 2021

National League Cy Young Award Analysis – Aug. 2021

With news of the National League Cy Young Award favorite Jacob deGrom landing on the injured list without a timetable for return, the field looks closer as we head into the final stretch of the season, with a new favorite leading a group of dominant pitchers.

Read below and see who among the top pitchers in the National League might take home the Cy Young.

Forecast starting pitcher schedules are courtesy of Fangraphs.

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Top 10, FanDuel Sportsbook, July 31

Walker Buehler +155

Corbin Burnes +350

Kevin Gausman +390

Jacob deGrom +500

Brandon Woodruff +500

Zack Wheeler +1200

Max Scherzer +3000

Freddy Peralta +3000

Julio Urias +4600

Trevor Rodgers +5500

Kevin Gausman, San Francisco Giants

Current Odds: +390

Kevin Gausman has had a resurgent season in his first year with the Giants. Making five starts in July, Gausman posted a 1-3 record, with a 5.11 ERA, 30% K rate and a 0.95 WHIP. He last pitched in a July 30 matchup against the Houston Astros, a 9-6 loss, throwing 83 pitches in 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out nine batters.

In 21 starts this season, Gausman has a 9-5 record with a 2.35 ERA, 30% K rate and a 0.95 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he ranks fifth in ERA, 10th in K rate and fifth in WHIP. He uses primarily a two-pitch mix consisting of fastball (51%) and changeup (42%), preferring to use the split-finger variety of the fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 49% K rate and is used in 45% of two-strike situations, with a 50% Whiff rate.

To start August, Gausman will likely face the Arizona Diamondbacks in back-to-back outings followed by a meeting with the Colorado Rockies. Arizona and Colorado should make for easier starts that should continue the Giants’ path to the postseason.

Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers

Current Odds: +155

Walker Buehler is the new favorite in the NL Cy Young race. After a 3-0 record in five July, Buehler had a 1.67 ERA, 30% K rate and a 0.90 WHIP, recording wins against Arizona, Colorado and San Francisco. In four of the five starts this month, he struck out seven or more batters.

Buehler has an 11-1 record this season with a 2.19 ERA, 26% K rate and a 0.90 WHIP, making 22 starts. He has struck out seven or more batters in 11 starts.

Buehler ranks third in ERA, 23rd in K rate and fourth in WHIP among qualified starters this season.

Using a four-pitch arsenal of fastball (54%), cutter (15%), curveball (14%) and slider (13%), Buehler prefers the knuckle curve to strike out batters. The pitch has a 40% K rate, used in 38% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 29% CSW rate, 33% Whiff rate and a 61% PutAway rate.

The Dodgers, currently second in the NL West with a 62-43 record, are three games behind the division-leading San Francisco Giants and will depend on Buehler to produce effective outings for the October push. The rotation should see the return of Clayton Kershaw and benefit from Max Scherzer’s acquisition at the trade deadline.

Buehler will likely start August with starts against the Houston Astros on Aug. 3 and the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 10, tough matchups with both teams in the top 10 in OBP.

Zack Wheler, Philadelphia Phillies

Current Odds: +1200

In five starts this month, Zack Wheeler posted a 2-2 record with a 3.24 ERA, 25% K rate and 1.20 WHIP, recording wins against the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves. He last pitched in the first game of a double-header with the Washington Nationals on Jul 29, a 3-1 loss, pitching seven innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out five batters.

Wheeler has an 8-6 record with a very productive season, with a 2.45 ERA, 29% K rate, and a 1.02 WHIP, making 21 starts. Among qualified starters, he is seventh in ERA, 11th in K rate and 12th in WHIP. In 13 starts, he has struck out seven or more batters.

Wheeler uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (59%), slider (27%) and curveball (10%) and is also known to throw a changeup (4%). His slider is the most effective pitch in the arsenal for striking out batters. The pitch has a 34% K rate and is used in 31% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 28% CSW rate, 31% Whiff rate and a 62% PutAway rate.

The Phillies, currently 3.5-games behind the New York Mets for the lead in the NL East, are making a push for the postseason. Look for Wheeler to make starts against the Nationals on Aug. 3 and the Mets on Aug. 8. If Wheeler continues to have effective outings, especially against two NL East rivals, expect his stock to rise as one of the favorites to win the award.