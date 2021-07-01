National League Cy Young Award Updated Futures Odds and Analysis For July 2021

National League Cy Young Futures- July 2021 Analysis

It’s hard to believe the mid-summer classic is here, the first half of the baseball season completed. There is a clear favorite in the National League Cy Young award race, but a few other candidates might take the crown with a stellar second half.

Forecast starting pitcher schedules are courtesy of Fangraphs.

Top 10, FanDuel Sportsbook, June 28

Jacob deGrom -450

Brandon Woodruff +800

Corbin Burner +1500

Kevin Gausman +1500

Yu Darvish +1800

Zack Wheeler +1800

Max Scherzer +3000

Walker Buehler +3500

Trevor Bauer +4000

Trevor Rodgers +4000

Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers

Current Odds: +800

Along with Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff completes the three-headed monster known as the Milwaukee Brewers rotation. The Brewers starters rank seventh in the majors in ERA (3.34), fifth in K/9 (10.08) and fifth in K rate (27.5%).

Woodruff posted a 3-1 record in June, making five starts, with a 3.75 ERA, pitching 30 innings, striking out 36 batters and allowing 11 runs. In 16 starts this season, he has a 7-3 record, 1.87 ERA, 31% K rate and 0.78 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he is second in WHIP, 12th in K rate and third in ERA.

His four-seam fastball is among the most effective in the majors, with a 47% K rate. The pitch is used 46% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 32% CSW rate, 29% Whiff rate and a 59% PutAway rate.

Woodruff looks to have a more manageable schedule before the All-Star break, with a matchup against the Pirates on Jul. 5, followed by a more complicated series against the Reds, likely starting in a July 9th matchup. The Brewers, who are in first place in the National League Central, with a 45-33 record, will rely heavily on Woodruff to lead the rotation with effective outings in the second half, with the team looking to make a deep run in the postseason.

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Current Odds: -450

The runaway favorite to win the National League CY Young award, Jacob deGrom, has been nothing short of dominant in the first half of the season. Even missing one start and being removed from two starts early, deGrom leads all qualified starters in ERA (0.69), K/9 (14.08), K rate (44.5%) and WHIP (0.53).

Interestingly, deGrom is one of the league’s hardest throwers, throwing 172 pitches more than 100 MPH. Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan, who is second, has only thrown 15.

In June, deGrom posted a 3-0 record in five starts with a 0.67 ERA in 27 innings, striking out 40 batters and allowing two runs. For the season, he has a 7-2 record in 13 starts.

deGrom should face the Yankees on July 2nd, followed by a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers on Jul. 6. Look for the Mets, who currently sit atop the National League East with a 40-33 to potentially limit deGrom’s outings later in the summer as part of their push to the postseason.

Trevor Rodgers, Miami Marlins

Current Odds: +4000

Rodgers makes his first appearance in the top 10 after 17 starts this season. In his age 23 season, his second in the majors, Rodgers has shown tremendous improvement from his rookie campaign. With a 7-5 record this season, Rodgers has a 2.14 ERA, making 16 starts this season, with a 1.04 WHIP and a 29.4% K rate. In June, making five starts, Rodgers went 1-2 with a 2.73 ERA, pitching 29.2 innings, striking out 34 batters and allowing 27 runs.

Among qualified starters this season, Rodgers is seventh in ERA, 18th in K rate and 19th in WHIP, quietly proving to be one of the top arms in the National League.

Rodgers uses a four-pitch mix of fastball (58%), changeup (26%) and slider (15%), going for his four-seamer to strike out batters. With a 31% K rate, the pitch is used 30% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 34% CSW rate, 29% Whiff rate and a 53.3% PutAway rate.

Rodgers is scheduled to face National League East rival Atlanta Braves on July 4th and the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 8th—a tough test for any pitcher. The Braves and Dodgers are batting .234 and .240, respectively, placing them in the top half of the majors.