National League Cy Young Award Updated Futures Odds and Analysis For Sept. 2021

National League Cy Young MLB Futures – September 2021

As teams make their final postseason push headed into the last month of the regular season, the top arms in the National League have positioned themselves as front runners to game the coveted Cy Young Award. With limited outings remaining and teams likely to sit their aces, expect one-to-two dominant performances to close out the season.

Read below and see who among the top pitchers in the National League might take home the Cy Young.

Forecast starting pitcher schedules are courtesy of Fangraphs.

Top 10, FanDuel Sportsbook, August 27

Walker Buehler -115

Corbin Burnes +200

Zack Wheeler +550

Brandon Woodruff +750

Max Scherzer +1600

Kevin Gausman +2600

Freddy Peralta +6500

Jacob deGrom +8500

Julio Urias +13000

Joe Musgrove +19000

Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers

Current Odds: -115

Walker Buehler has taken advantage of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitching woes, firmly positioning himself as one of the team’s top arms. With Clayton Kershaw, Trevor Bauer, and Dustin May out of the rotation, Buehler has proven he can be reliable as the team heads toward the postseason, securing the first wild card spot with an 81-47 record.

For the second consecutive month, Buehler remains the favorite in the National League to take home the award.

In August, Buehler made six starts, posting a 2-1 record with a 1.56 ERA, 27% K rate, and 0.97 WHIP in 40.1 innings. He closed out the month with a 3-2 Dodgers win over the Atlanta Braves, recording a no-decision after throwing 92 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out five batters.

With a 13-2 record in 27 starts this season, Buehler has a 2.04 ERA, 26% K rate, and a 0.91 WHIP, striking out seven or more batters in 15 starts. He ranks first in ERA, 17th in K rate, and second in WHIP this season among qualified starters. Using a four-pitch mix of fastball (53%), cutter (16%), slider (14%), and curveball (13), Buehler prefers to throw his slider as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. Used in 44% of two-strike situations, the pitch has a 33% K rate, along with a 28% CSW rate, 32% Whiff rate, and a 47% PutAway rate.

Buehler will likely face a National League West-heavy schedule to start September, traveling to Oracle Park to meet the first-place San Francisco Giants, followed by a home matchup with the San Diego Padres. Buehler should easily take home the award as the top pitcher in the National League if he can produce effective outings.

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Current Odds: +200

Corbin Burnes has had a resurgent season as part of a Milwaukee Brewers starting rotation that seems to be mentioned every month. After a mediocre 2019 season, going 1-5 with an 8.82 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in 32 appearances, Burnes continued his improvement, going 4-1 in nine 2020 starts with a 2.11 ERA and 1.02 WHIP. He continued his upward climb to a 9-4 record with a 2.27 ERA, 34% K rate, and 0.94 WHIP in 23 starts this season. Burnes made five starts in August, posting a 3-0 record with a 1.64 ERA, 29% K rate, and 0.94 WHIP, throwing 33 innings. He made his last appearance of the month against the San Francisco Giants, resulting in a 3-1 win, where Milwaukee’s ace went six innings, throwing 93 pitches, allowing one run on four hits, and striking out nine batters.

This season, Burnes ranks second in ERA, first in K rate, and fourth in WHIP among qualified starters. Look for the righty to use a four-pitch mix of cutter (52%), curveball (17%), fastball (11%), and changeup (10%). His curveball is one of the most dominant pitches in the majors. With a 47% K rate, the pitch is used in 33% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 41% CSW rate, 48% Whiff rate, and a 64% PutAway rate. In 16 of his 23 starts, Burnes has struck out seven or more batters.

Burnes will start September with likely meetings against the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cleveland Indians. With the Brewers firmly in first place in the National League Central, watch for a quicker hook for Burnes.

Max Scherzer, Los Angeles Dodgers

Current Odds: +1600

Max Scherzer remains one of the most consistent pitchers in the majors, even traveling to his new west coast home. Traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Washington Nationals at the MLB trade deadline on July 29, Scherzer has continued to produce effective outings for his new team. He made five starts for the Dodgers in August, posting a 4-0 record with a 1.55 ERA, 35% K rate, and a 0.83 WHIP. He last pitched in a 4-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Aug. 26, going 7.2 innings, throwing 104 pitches, allowing two hits, and striking out 10 batters.

Scherzer has a 12-4 record in 24 starts this season, with a 2.51 ERA, 34% K rate, and a 0.88 WHIP, striking out seven or more batters in 19 starts. Among qualified starters, he ranks sixth in ERA, first in K rate, and WHIP. The 14-year veteran uses a three-pitch mix primarily of fastball (48%), slider (19%), and changeup (15). His slider is the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 35% K rate, the pitch is used in 36% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 39% CSW rate, 45% Whiff rate, and a 56% PutAway Rate.

Scherzer begins September hosting the Atlanta Braves, followed by a visit from the St. Louis Cardinals. Keep an eye on the matchup with Atlanta. The Braves have the ninth-highest strikeout rate in the majors, currently at 24%.