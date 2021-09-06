NATIONAL LEAGUE MVP FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS

TOP 10 ODDS FOR AL MVP

Fernando Tatis Jr: -280

Bryce Harper : +750

Freddie Freeman: +900

Max Muncy: +1000

Trea Turner: +3000

Juan Soto: +4000

Joey Votto: +5000

Austin Riley: +5000

Nick Castellanos: +10000

Jesse Winker: +10000

Brandon Crawford: +10000

With just under a month left in the Major League Baseball season, it looks like it’s Fernando Tatis’ NL MVP race to lose. While the Padres superstar looks to have the award locked up, a few intriguing players provide a ton of value with only a hot streak standing in their way of making a run.

Fernando Tatis Jr. (-280)

The San Diego Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. has taken a stranglehold as the odds on favorite for the National League’s top individual honor. Tatis Jr. is slashing .282/.364/.638 leading the league in Offensive WAR at 6.4. With a slugging percentage of .638, Tatis Jr. leads the Senior Circuit in that category by almost fifty points. The 22-year old Shortstop/Right Fielder is second in the NL in OPS with a lofty number at 1.003, and add to that, he ranks third in the entire league in runs scored. Tatis Jr. also leads the league by a wide margin in home runs with 36 and sits second in stolen bases. Tatis Jr. fails to win this award if the Padres slide out of the wild card hunt and fail to make the playoffs.

Bryce Harper (+750)

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper seems the most likely of any candidate to chase down Tatis Jr. for the NL Most Valuable Player award. Harper and the Phillies sit two games back in the race for the NL East title, and Harper seems primed for a September run. Slashing .305/.418/.589 it’s only in slugging percentage where the Phillies’ right fielder trails Tatis Jr in those three categories. Harper is tied for second in NL offensive WAR, fifth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and leads the league in on-base + slugging. A hot September could push Harper to the same level as Tatis Jr.

Freddie Freeman (+900)

Sitting with the third-best odds is Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves. Freeman currently has the best odds of any player whose team would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. Slashing .293/.385/.502, the talented first baseman sits first in the league in runs scored, second in total bases, and is tied for third in total base hits. If Freeman hauls in the individual honor as the league’s best player, it seems likely that he’ll need to lead the Braves to the postseason while the players on this list above him will have to miss out on playoff baseball.

Max Muncy (+1000)

The last player on this list of potential National League MVPs is the Los Angeles Dodgers versatile infielder Max Muncy. On a loaded team, it’s been Muncy that has been the best player all season. Slashing .261/.388/.549, Muncy leads the league in total WAR for all position players and sits tied for second in the league with 30 home runs. The Dodgers currently sit as the top wild card team if the playoffs started today. Like Freeman ahead of him, Muncy will need the players above him to struggle down the stretch and have his team qualify for the postseason while the others miss out, for the left-handed power hitter to win the Most Valuable Player award.