National League MVP Futures Odds and Analysis

Top 10 Odds for NL MVP

Jacob de Grom:+105

Fernando Tatis Jr: +135

Ronald Acuna Jr: +600

Nick Castellanos: +3500

Trea Turner: +5000

Freddie Freeman: +5000

Jesse Winker: +5000

Kyle Schwarber: +5500

Max Muncy: +7000

Bryce Harper: +7000

Nolan Arenado: +7000

Kris Bryant: +7000

Three-Man or Two-Man Game?

Jacob deGrom (+105) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (+135) are starting to pull away but from Ronald Acuna Jr. (+600) but the 23-year-old two-time All-Star has the talent and perhaps the team with the most potential to turn around a very slow first half come mid to late July.

Can Acuna Turnaround Braves’ Slow Start?

The Braves took yet another NL East crown last year by edging Miami by four games but are off to a disappointing 41-44 first half that has them five games out of first. It’s tough to put any blame on Acuna. He leads the bigs with 67 runs scored and has a share of the NL lead with 71 runs created. Additionally, Acuna is third among senior circuit bag thieves with 16 swipes on the year and is first on the club in batting average and with his 23 home runs.

Atlanta has certainly underachieved this year and has every chance at a bounce-back second half. Acuna Jr. will have to lead the charge for his team and his shot at catching the pair of elite performers at the top.

Fernando on Fire

Fernando Tatis Jr. is swinging for the fences and exceeding in San Diego’s pitcher park. He leads the NL with a 4.7 WAR among position players and with a 5.2 offensive WAR. — Tatis leads the senior circuit with a 1.070 OPS, 27 home runs, and Adj. Batting Wins. Like Acuna, Tatis can fly with an NL-leading 19 stolen bases.

This isn’t new for the third-year man after taking the Silver Slugger Award and getting named to his first MLB All-Star squad in 2020. It will definitely be tough for anyone to contain the .300 hitter this year as the Padres are battling it in the rich get richer NL West. The Dodgers and Giants are jockeying for the top spot in the division. He’s having the best all-around offensive performance in baseball this year, but that doesn’t mean he can knock this award out of the park, a task that would be a much tougher one against a pitcher putting up one of the most jaw-dropping seasons in recent memory.

Dominant deGrom

The Mets ace is also MLB’s top gun on the mound, putting up absolutely ridiculous numbers for New York. deGrom still has an ERA south of one after 14 starts to go along with a 50 cent WHIP. His strikeout rate is straight-up bonkers, with 136 whiffs in just 85 innings. If the Mets’ offense could pick their jaws off the ground and shake the awe of watching what their top gun is doing and swing the bats for some run support, he would have much more than just seven wins.

Who’s the man come October?

If deGrom can keep this pace, the mystifying hurler is your MVP. What he’s doing is flirting with an army of one… himself. He can become the third NL pitcher in 50-plus years to take down the MVP hardware, and if he can keep that ERA under a run, start your engines!