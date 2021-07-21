Nationals Defeat Marlins 6-3

The Nationals defeated the Marlins 6-3 on Wednesday night in a game which they closed at even money. If you landed on the total, it was essentially a wash after closing at nine. Both teams appear to be heading in opposite directions as the Nationals have won three straight to pull within five games of the division-leading Mets.

As for the Marlins, they’ve lost four straight and are now 10.5 games out of first place. The remaining teams in NL East continue to jockey for position as only five games separate the top four teams.

If you think back to the 2019 season when the Nationals won the World Series, they got off to a plodding start, and by the end of May, they were 12 games below .500 before turning things around. We’re seeing a bit of that resurgence right now as Juan Soto’s bat is starting to ignite the team.

There was some thought around the Nationals camp that the Home Run Derby could do Soto some good in rediscovering his power stroke. That’s exactly what’s transpired after since the All-Star Break, as he’s gone 11-18 with five home runs, two doubles, and 12 RBIs.

Washington’s recent run could be vital in deciding whether they will be sellers or buyers at the trade deadline.

The Nationals are at +950 to win the division, and they have one more game against the Marlins before heading to Baltimore for a three-game series with the Orioles. They’ll then have a four-game series on the road against the Phillies before returning home right at the trade deadline for a weekend series with the Cubs.

If Washington can win at least five of their next eight games, it could be enough to convince management to consider making a run at the playoffs by bringing some new players in.

