New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Preview

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Yankees -122|Red Sox +104

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+130)|Red Sox +1.5 (-156)

Total: 8 Over -114| Under -106

Odds to Win the World Series: Yankees +1200|Red Sox +1600

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox News, Analysis, and Pick

162 games apiece. Identical 92-70 records. One game for the right to move onto ALDS to face the Tampa Bay Rays. Neither team is looking past the matchup, sending out their respective aces for the must-win game. Gerrit Cole and Nathan Eovaldi take the ball on Tuesday night, but one pitcher has been much better than the other recently, and it’s probably not who you think.

Cole got off to a great start, pitching to a 1.78 earned run average through the first two months of the season. He didn’t come completely unglued, but his metrics decreased from June to October. In that time, Cole’s earned run average increased to 3.23, and his walks and hits per inning pitched rose from 0.83 to 1.06. The four-time All-Star ended the season with his worst three-game stretch since 2017. Cole allowed 15 earned runs over his past three starts across 17.2 innings pitched. Over the past three games, the former Astro has given up more home runs than he had in the ten games prior.

The only blip on Eovaldi’s radar over the past ten starts is a September 24 start against the Yankees. Otherwise, Eovaldi has been outstanding, holding opponents to three or fewer runs in every one of his starts while allowing 1.12 walks and hits per inning pitched and striking out 71 while walking just 11. The Sox ace has done well to keep the ball in play, allowing just one home run over his past five outings.

These teams’ offensive metrics are a near wash over the past 15 days. The Red Sox have a marginal advantage in on-base plus slugging percentage, while the Yankees have scored more runs, and both teams have the same number of home runs. We can’t overlook the Red Sox advantage on the mound, which is contraindicated in the betting price. We’re backing Boston as home underdogs.

The Bet: Red Sox +104