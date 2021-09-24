New York Yankees Vs. Boston Red Sox Preview September 24th

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are set tonight to kick off a crucial three-game weekend series at Fenway Park. Before this series, the Red Sox swept the New York Mets in a two-game series to take their current two-game lead in the AL Wild Card race. As for the Yankees, they are coming off a home sweep of the Texas Rangers heading into tonight.

Friday Night Pitching Duel At Fenway

The opening pitching matchup of this series will be featuring Gerrit Cole of the Yankees taking on Nathan Eovaldi of the Red Sox. Cole has had a solid season at 15-8 with a 3.03 ERA and 231 strikeouts. Eovaldi comes in with a 10-8 record and a 3.58 ERA with 188 strikeouts. Cole has already made three starts this year against the Red Sox, and in 16 innings, he allowed nine earned runs and struck out 25 batters. In September, the ace has made four starts for the Yankees, which have seen a pitched 21.1 innings, allowing 11 earned runs and striking out 31. Eovaldi has already made five starts this season against the Yankees, where he’s pitched 31.1 innings, allowing just seven earned runs and striking out 34. This month, he has made four starts where he’s pitched 23.1 innings while allowing seven earned runs and striking out 34. Game 1 of this series between these longtime rivals is set for 7:10 ET on Friday evening.

Who To Roll With Tonight?

The Yankees are +136 favorites on the run line and -118 on the moneyline, while the Red Sox sit at +100 on the money line on the FanDuel Sportsbook. It’s tough to bet against Gerrit Cole when he’s on the mound, but he has struggled lately and is dealing with some injuries. This may be a start where you can take advantage of him a little bit more than usual. There aren’t many teams as familiar with Cole, and you’re getting a red-hot Boston team coming off seven straight wins that could make some noise, especially once Cole exits the game. Eovaldi is also a pitcher that could throw a gem and is plenty good enough to consider backing at a plus-money price, even against these powerful New York bats.