New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians Betting Preview

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians News, Analysis, and Pick

The New York Yankees are faltering at the wrong time of year. New York has dropped nine of their past 13 games to fall outside of the AL playoff picture, looking in. The Yankees enter the weekend 0.5 games back of the Boston Red Sox for the final wild card spot. Cleveland’s remaining schedule is nothing more than a formality; however, they can embrace the role of spoiler and deal a blow to the Yankees postseason hopes with a series win this weekend.

One of the lone bright spots for the Indians over the past month has been Zach Plesac. The 25-year-old has limited opponents to three or fewer earned runs in each of his past four starts, for a 2.66 ERA over the sample. Plesac has avoided solid contact, giving up just one home run over that span, limited opponents to 22 hits over his past 23.2 innings pitched.

The Yankees counter with Corey Kluber, who has been less successful over his recent outings. The two-time Cy Young winner has failed to make it past the fourth inning in any of his past four starts. Over that span, Kluber pitched to a 7.98 ERA, giving up a home run in each of those starts. Opponents are having no problem getting on base, as Kluber is allowing 1.77 walks and hits per inning pitched.

The most significant factor impacting the Yankees’ success is their inability to generate offense over the past two weeks. New York ranks 23rd in the majors with a .688 on-base plus slugging percentage, with the second-worst batting average. Worse, the Yankees’ run production is inflated relative to their production metrics, implying that they could continue to struggle to score runs over the coming games.

New York’s problems will be compounded by sending a pitcher to the mound who continues to struggle. We’re making a play on Cleveland at Yankee Stadium.

The Bet: Indians +158