New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Guide

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Yankees -134|Rays +116

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+140)|Rays +1.5 (-170)

Total: 9 Over -104| Under -118

Odds to Win the World Series: Yankees +1200|Rays +600

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays News, Analysis, and Pick

The Tampa Bay Rays have their playoff spot and AL East division crown locked up, but they could still change the New York Yankees post-season fate with a series sweep in the Big Apple. That starts tonight when they send Shane McClanahan to the mound for the series opener.

McClanahan has given the Rays everything they need from their starter over his past three starts. In each of those games, the lefty has gone 5.0 innings, allowing two earned runs across those 15 innings, decreasing his earned run average in each outing. Baserunners have been few and far between, as McClanahan is allowing 1.00 walks and hits per inning pitched. Like most Rays pitchers, McClanahan effectively keeps the ball in play, allowing just 1.04 home runs per nine innings.

The Yankees’ chances tonight could be inhibited by a couple of injuries to key players. Joey Gallo sat out last night’s contest against the Toronto Blue Jays, and DJ LeMahieu had to leave early, putting their availability for tonight’s contest in question. Although the Rays have their playoff spot locked up, we’re expecting them to deploy their regulars tonight, as they look to stay in rhythm for the postseason.

Nestor Cortes Jr. starts for the Yankees on Friday night. Cortes Jr.’s standard stats are impressive, but he tends to give up the long ball. The southpaw has given up 12 home runs over his past 10 outings, giving up at least one home run in each game and allowing 1.94 per nine innings. That could be an issue with the wind blowing out in tonight’s game.

The Rays have had more success against lefties since acquiring Nelson Cruz. We’re expecting power to be the difference tonight as they collect the win and tighten the AL wild-card race.

The Bet: Rays +116