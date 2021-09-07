New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Preview

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Yankees -235|Blue Jays +194

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (-115)|Blue Jays +1.5 (-104)

Total: 8.5 Over -120| Under -102

Odds to Win the World Series: Yankees +950|Blue Jays +6500

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays News, Analysis, and Pick

The gap between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays is shrinking. The Jays are within 3.5 games of the Yankees for the top wild card spot, and both teams are putting their best foot forward in this one. The Yankees are starting staff ace Gerrit Cole, while the Blue Jays hot offense carries a ton of momentum into tonight’s contest.

Cole has been nearly unhittable over his past four starts. The four-time all-star has allowed just 17 hits over his past 24.2 innings pitched, striking out 39 and walking only four batters. The two runs Cole has allowed over that span have resulted in a 0.73 earned run average. While impressive, Cole is walking an unsustainable tight rope which he will inevitably fall off of.

The Jays offense is hot. Toronto has scored 37 runs over their past four games, elevating their on-base plus slugging percentage over the past week to 1.026. No team has more home runs, runs batted in, or runs scored over that span. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and company aren’t missing, as the Jays have struck out just 32 times over the past seven days, which is the sixth-fewest in the league.

The Yankees offense is on the polar opposite end of the spectrum. New York has the worst on-base plus slugging percentage over the past week, scoring the second-fewest runs and tied for the third-fewest runs batted in. Steven Matz is no Gerrit Cole, but he has been effective. Matz has allowed a cumulative six runs over his past six starts, totaling 32.2 innings. He’ll have a chance to extend his hot streak against an ice-cold Yankees team.

Tonight’s contest will be closer than the betting market implies. Toronto’s offense is running hot, their pitching staff has been effective, and the Yankees are stuck in an offensive funk. We’re backing the Blue Jays as longshots.

The Bet: Blue Jays +194