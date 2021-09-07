NL CY Young Odds: Who Has The Value?

Ten days ago, the National League Cy Young race looked like it was down to two pitchers, Walker Buehler and Corbin Burnes. However, Burnes could only manage five innings in his last outing, and Buehler got lit up like a Christmas tree with six runs in just three innings of work against the Giants.

In 24 starts, Burnes is 9-4 with a 2.38 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, and 196 strikeouts on the year. In comparison, Buehler’s made 28 starts and is 13-3 with a 2.31 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP, and 184 strikeouts.

Although Buehler has benefited from four additional starts, Burnes has actually struck out more hitters. Their ERA and WHIP are both fairly even, while Buehler holds the advantage in the win column.

However, a new dark horse has now emerged in the race as Buehler’s teammate, Max Scherzer, has been on a tear since coming over via trade from the Washington Nationals. The three-time Cy Young winner is 5-0 with Los Angeles and hasn’t allowed an earned run in his past three starts (21 2/3 innings).

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Scherzer has actually overtaken Burnes on the betting board as he now has the second shortest odds at +250 behind Buehler (+170). What’s interesting is that both Buehler and Scherzer could continue to pitch down the stretch because the Dodgers remain in a divisional race with the Giants, who are clinging to a one-game lead.

It’s possible that both pitchers could even make five more starts before the end of the season, whereas Burnes will likely be rested given that Milwaukee is 11 games in front of Cincinnati in the NL Central.

If you have to pick between both pitchers, you’d have to think that Scherzer is the more likely of the two to continue his run through the end of the season.