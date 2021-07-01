NL MVP Odds: Fernando Tatis or Jacob deGrom?

The Odds

Jacob deGrom is not only the heavy favorite to win the Cy Young award at -600, but he’s also the FanDuel Sportsbook favorite to win the NL MVP. The New York Mets ace sits at +115 to grab the most valuable player award. Fernando Tatis Jr. is right behind him at +160, followed by Ronald Acuna Jr, who sits with +450 odds.

deGrom for Cy Young, but…

Can Jacob deGrom sweep the awards podium at the end of the year? I think he’s going to win the Cy Young, but I don’t think he will win the MVP. He’s 7-2 with a ridiculous 0.69 ERA, 0.53 WHIP with 122 strikeouts in just 78 innings. He’s clearly the best pitcher in baseball.

Back Tatis for MVP

The reason he’ll lose out on MVP is that Tatis is an absolute freak show. Watching this guy have three home runs nights. Watching this guy allegedly with a torn labrum and still go 4-for-4 at the dish with a dinger. Watching this guy slide headfirst into home plate to win games. Watching this guy going to his right and throwing across the diamond from like football field type passes to the first basemen for an out, and it’s clear he does it all. He’s the MVP. I’m watching the most exciting player in baseball, and he’s the MVP of the entire league forget about just the National League.