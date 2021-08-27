Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Betting Preview

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Athletics +130|Yankees -154

Spread: Athletics +1.5 (-137)|Yankees -1.5 (+114)

Total: 7.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the World Series: Athletics +4800|Yankees +1000

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees News, Analysis, and Pick

There’s an important AL matchup in the Bay Area happening this weekend. The Oakland Athletics are 2.5 games out of the wild card race, trailing the New York Yankees by 5.5 for the first wild card spot. These teams come into tonight’s matchup heading in opposite directions. The Yankees have won 12 in a row while the Athletics have lost five straight, but we’re expecting a reversal of fortunes in Oakland tonight.

August hasn’t been Sean Manaea’s best month. The lefty is 0-2 with a 9.77 earned run average, allowing a .398 opponents’ batting average and posting a 14-to-7 strikeout to walk ratio, all of which is way off typical ranges. Opponents are batting .250 this season, with Manaea twirling a 3.77 ERA with 151 strikeouts and 36 walks. Manaea hasn’t been good, but he is highlighted as a progression candidate.

Furthering Manaea’s cause is the Yankees’ recent track record against lefties. Over the past 30 days, the Yankees have an on-base plus slugging percentage of .756, ranking 13th in the MLB while striking out the third-most of any team.

The Athletics will have to contend with Gerrit Cole, who continues to dazzle this season but has floundered over his recent sample of road games. Cole has allowed 15 earned runs over his past four away from home, going 1-3 with a 5.62 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. Cole will figure things out on the road, but it’s not worth laying chalk on a pitcher who hasn’t traveled well.

Cole and the Yankees aren’t deserving of their -154 moneyline price tag. It’s on that basis that we’re taking a stance with the home underdog Athletics.

The Bets: Athletics +130