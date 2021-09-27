Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Preview

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Mariners -118|Athletics +100

Spread: Mariners -1.5 (-168)|Athletics +1.5 (-205)

Total: 8.5 Over -106| Under -114

Odds to Win the World Series: Mariners +15000|Athletics +50000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners News, Analysis, and Pick

The Seattle Mariners have quietly stayed within striking distance of a playoff spot in the AL wild card race, currently sitting 2.0 games back of the Boston Red Sox for the final berth. The M’s can use their last three games against the Oakland Athletics to eliminate their divisional rivals and further their playoff cause. The stakes are high in tonight’s contest, and both teams are putting their best pitchers forward.

Chris Flexen is in a good spot for the Mariners. Flexen has used Safeco Field to his advantage this season, recording a 3.09 earned run average and holding opponents to 1.15 walks and hits per inning pitched. The 27-year-old has been sterling in his recent outings, limiting opponents to two earned runs over his past two starts allowing 13 baserunners over 12.2 innings.

The Athletics are relying on Cole Irvin to keep them competitive tonight. Irvin has effectively limited damage over his recent sample, putting up a 3.00 earned run average over his previous three starts. The Mariners have struggled to hit southpaws all season, accumulating the fourth-worst on-base plus slugging percentage and recording the second-most strikeouts.

Oakland’s recent offensive form doesn’t align with a high-scoring contest either. The A’s are slugging just .374 over the past week, 20th-ranked in the MLB, but have scored the ninth-most runs. That puts them at risk of regression as output balances with production.

Both teams are hanging on to their slim playoff chances, and neither can afford to lose ground in the race. Flexen and Irvin will be dealing tonight, which should help this game stay under the total.

The Bet: Under 8.5 -114