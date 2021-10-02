October 2 MLB Betting Guide: Cleveland Indians vs. Texas Rangers

Cleveland Indians vs. Texas Rangers MLB Game Info

Cleveland Indians vs. Texas Rangers Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Indians -158| Rangers +134

Spread: Indians -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (-118) | Under (-104)

Odds to Win World Series: Indians NA| Rangers NA

Cleveland Indians vs. Texas Rangers Prediction and Picks

Despite a lackluster performance this season, expect the Rangers to spoil the Indians’ chances for a late-season series win, facing a very volatile pitcher in Triston McKinzie.

The Bet: Rangers (+134)

Cleveland Indians vs. Texas Rangers News and Analysis

Probables: Triston McKinzie (Indians) vs. Jordan Lyles (Rangers)

Projected Lineup

After a 9-6 win over the Texas Rangers, the Cleveland Indians look to close out the season with a series win, with the second game of the series played Saturday night. This year, Cleveland leads the season series 3-1.

Cleveland Indians Analysis

Triston McKinzie takes the mound, making his 24th start of the year. McKinzie last pitched in a 5-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 26, throwing 61 pitches in 2.1 innings of work, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out three batters.

This year, the second-year starter has a 5-8 record, posting a 4.81 ERA in 116 innings pitched, with a 28% K rate and a 1.16 WHIP. McKinzie, a righty, uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (61%), slider (19%) and curveball (18%). Expect the slider to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 30% K rate, the pitch is used in 30% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% CSW rate, 44% Whiff rate and a 47% PutAway rate.

The Rangers lineup should feature Willie Calhoun, Isiah Kiner Falefa, Adolis Garcia and Nate Lowe. This season, the Rangers are one of the worst offenses in the majors, ranking 29th in batting average (.232), last in OBP (.294) and have a 23% K rate.

Texas Rangers Analysis

Jordan Lyles takes the mound, making his 30th start of the year. Lyles last pitched in a 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 25, throwing 102 pitches in 6.2 innings of work, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out four batters. In his first meeting against the Indians this season, a 10-6 loss on Aug. 26, Lyles threw 87 pitches in 3.2 innings of work, allowing eight runs on nine hits, striking out three batters. Throwing 173 innings this season, Lyles has a 9-13 record with a 5.31 ERA, 18% K rate and a 1.43 WHIP. Among qualified starters, Lyles is 37th in ERA, 33rd in K rate and last in WHIP.

A righty, Lyles uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (49%), slider (23%) and curveball (18%). Look for the curveball as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 24% K rate, used in 34% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 27% CSW rate, 22% Whiff rate and a 41% PutAway rate.

The Indians should roll out a lineup featuring Myles Straw, Amed Rosario, Jose Ramirez and Franmil Reyes. Cleveland has struggled offensively this season like their opponents, ranking 22nd in batting average (.238), 26th in OBP and 18th in strikeout rate (23%).