October 3 MLB Betting Guide: Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals MLB Game Info

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Cubs +142| Cardinals -168

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-118) | Under (-104)

Odds to Win World Series: Cardinals +2000| Cubs NA

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Prediction and Picks

In a matchup against a pitcher with an elevated WHIP, expect the Cubs to grab a series win to close out the season, looking toward Spring Training in February.

The Bet: Cubs (+142)

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals News and Analysis

Probables: Alec Mills (Cubs) vs. Jake Woodford (Cardinals)

Projected Lineup

Heading into the final game of the regular season, the Cubs and Cardinals square off in a classic National League Central matchup, with the series tied at one game apiece. The Cardinals lead the season series 10-8.

Chicago Cubs Analysis

Alec Mills takes the mound for the Cubs, making his 19th start of the season. Mills last pitched in an 8-6 Cubs loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, recording a no-decision after throwing 83 pitches in five innings of work, allowing six runs on seven hits, striking out four batters. In his previous meeting with the Cardinals, an 8-3 loss on July 19, Mills threw 81 pitches in four innings of work, allowing five runs on six hits, striking out six batters.

Throwing 115 innings this season, Mills has a 6-7 record with a 5.09 ERA, 17% K rate and a 1.43 WHIP. A righty, Mills uses a four-pitch mix consisting of fastball (60%), changeup (17%), slider (12%) and curveball (10%), preferring to use the changeup as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 25% K rate, the pitch is used in 37% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 23% CSW rate, 35% Whiff rate and a 42% PutAway Rate.

The Cardinals lineup should feature Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado. One of the more productive teams in the last month of the season, the Cardinals are hitting .244 with a .313 OBP and a 22% strikeout rate.

St. Louis Cardinals Analysis

Jake Woodford makes his eighth start of the season for the Cardinals, last pitching in a 4-2 Cardinals win over the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 26. Woodford recorded a no-decision after throwing 83 pitches in 5.1 innings of work, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out one batter. In four meetings against the Cubs this season, Woodford has a 1-0 record, throwing 13.1 innings, mostly in relief, allowing five runs on 15 hits and striking out nine batters.

Posting a 3-3 record this season, Woodford has a 3.88 ERA, 17% K rate and 1.34 WHIP. A righty, Woodford uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (60%), slider (22%) and curveball (13%), opting to use the slider as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 31% K rate, the pitch is used in 37% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 26% CSW rate, 29% Whiff rate and 43% PutAway rate.

The Cubs will likely roll out a lineup featuring Rafael Ortega, Frank Schwindel, Ian Happ and Willson Contreras. This year, the Cubs have struggled offensively, ranking 24th in batting average (.236), 20th in OBP (.312) and have the worst strikeout rate at 26%.