Orioles vs. Blue Jays Betting Edge

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles are set to hook up for Game 2 of their four-game set tonight in Buffalo.

Game 1 Recap

Toronto dismantled the Orioles in the series opener last night by a score of 9-0. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. clubbed his MLB leading 24th home run of the season while Lourdes Gurriel hit his first career grand slam in the rout.

Anthony Kay looked great on the mound for Toronto, pitching five shutout innings. The 26-year-old picked up his first win of the season by allowing just five hits and tying a career-best with eight strikeouts.

Game 2 Outlook

Toronto sends rookie right-hander Alek Manoah to the mound to take on O’s starter Matt Harvey in the rematch. Manoah was ejected in the fourth inning of his last start when he faced Baltimore last weekend. It’ll be interesting to see how both sides respond tonight with Manoah back on the bump. Since his recall to the Jays rotation, the freshman fireballer has been up and down, posting a 1-0 record with a 4.18 ERA and 27 strikeouts.

On the other side of the ball, Harvey, like most of the Orioles, has been terrible this season. The former New York Met has gone 3-9 with a bulbous 7.80 ERA. Toronto has something to do with that enormous earned run average as they lit up Harvey for four runs in 4.1 innings last Saturday in Baltimore.

The Odds

The Blue Jays will once again be large FanDuel Sportsbook favorites against the 23-52 Orioles. Toronto is -245 on the moneyline and -128 to cover -1.5 runs. The run line number is much more digestible, but it’s also somewhat hard to be confident in what you’re going to get out of Manoah on the mound.

One thing is obvious, and that’s the Blue Jays bats mean business, and they don’t seem to be stopping for. They are second in the majors in batting average and seventh in runs scored. The FanDuel Sportsbook has the total at 10.5, with the over at -115 and under at -105. Neither pitcher on the mound inspires us with a ton of confidence, and they did combine for 17 and 11 runs when they hooked up last weekend.

George Springer also wasn’t in the lineup last weekend, and he’s had success against Harvey in his career. Springer is hitting .500 with two homers and three RBI in eight at-bats against the Orioles starter, which only adds to the incentive for the over.