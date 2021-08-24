Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Preview

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Phillies +104|Rays -122

Spread: Phillies +1.5 (-160)|Rays -1.5 (+132)

Total: 9 Over -104| Under -118

Odds to Win the World Series: Phillies +6500|Rays +1100

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays News, Analysis, and Pick

Since going on an eight-game winning streak to start the month, the Philadelphia Phillies have gone on to drop eight of their past 12 games to fall 4.5 games back of the streaking Atlanta Braves for the NL East lead. After an unsuccessful six-game road trip, the Phillies return home to start a mini two-game series against the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

The Phillies are sending opener Ranger Suarez to the mound for his fifth start of the season. Suarez has been an outstanding bullpen arm for the Phillies all year, but he has a hard time adapting his stuff to extended innings as an opener. The lefty has allowed nine walks over his past three outings for 6.94 walks per nine innings. Suarez has been left out into the fifth inning in each of his past two starts, and it’s cost the Phillies, as he’s given up at least 1.29 walks and hits per inning pitched in each game.

The bigger issue is that the Phillies have no one else to turn to in their bullpen. Philadelphia has the 22nd-ranked bullpen earned run average in the majors, allowing the 25th-most baserunners and seventh-most home runs. Philadelphia can either leave Suarez in too long or turn things over to a shaky set of arms.

What makes the Rays dangerous offensively is their power bats from both sides of the plate and the versatility of their lineup. Nelson Cruz and Randy Arozarena can send balls into bleachers from the right, and Brandon Lowe and Austin Meadows can send them from the left. The Rays lineup will be hard to navigate regardless of who the Phillies turn to in their bullpen.

The betting odds do not accurately reflect the Rays’ chances against the Phillies tonight. Tampa has scored five or more runs in seven straight games and seven or more in six of seven. That could be disastrous for a Phillies team turning things over to their unreliable pen.

The Bets: Rays -122