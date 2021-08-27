Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Preview

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Pirates +130|Cardinals -154

Spread: Pirates +1.5 (-114)|Cardinals -1.5 (-105)

Total: 8.5 Over -120| Under -102

Odds to Win the World Series: Pirates N/A|Cardinals +20000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals News, Analysis, and Pick

The St. Louis Cardinals are clinging to their fading playoff hopes. The Cards sit 13.0 games out of the NL Central lead and 4.5 games back of the final wild card spot. Could a weekend series with the Pittsburgh Pirates be a catalyst to kick the Cards into high gear heading into the stretch drive?

These teams faced off last week with this exact pitching matchup, so there will be some familiarity between these teams. J.A. Happ has been outstanding since joining the Cardinals. The lefty has pitched to a 1.99 earned run average, allowing just 1.01 walks and hits per inning pitched. However, Happ continues to struggle with home runs. He’s given up two round-trippers in four of his past nine starts, including last time out to the Pirates, and is giving up 1.9 home runs per nine innings on the season. The Pirates will have a good handle on his stuff as this will be Happ’s third start against them over his past four outings.

Dillon Peters goes for the Pirates, and the lefty could be in for a fallback towards averages. Peters has appeared in 31 games over his five years in the majors. His 1.86 earned run average in two starts this season is well below his 5.83 career average. Peters is also allowing fewer baserunners than usual, with his WHIP dipping to 1.24 from 1.61. That puts Peters at risk of regression against a skilled Cardinals lineup.

We’re getting a lefty-lefty matchup with a moderately low, albeit juiced, total. Happ has struggled with the long-ball all season and sees the Pirates for his second consecutive start. Similarly, Peters’s most recent start came against the Cardinals, and he only has three pitches to hide behind. This game should sail over the total.

The Bets: Over 8.5 -120