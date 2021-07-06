Reds vs. Royals Preview

The Kansas City Royals take on the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night as the Reds continue to chase the Brewers for the top spot in the NL Central. Kansas City is getting some plus-money at home against Luis Castillo on the mound for the Reds as the favorite.
The starting pitcher here for the Royals is Kris Bubic, a lefty with a 4.99 ERA. He’s been strong against lefties, and the Reds boast a lefty-heavy lineup here with five lefties in yesterday’s lineup, and Bubic has actually only given up seven hits all year long to lefty batters. Look for him to have a pretty good performance tonight. We get the Kansas City Royals which has the 12th best lineup at home, which is a bit undervalued here with the price.
We get a price of +140 here with the Royals on the FanDuel Sportsbook and going up against the Reds to boot here, the 20th best lineup in MLB versus lefties. I’d consider betting the under on his strikeout prop and even bet the Kansas city Royals here at a plus-money as the home underdog.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.