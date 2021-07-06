Reds vs. Royals Preview

Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals Preview

The Kansas City Royals take on the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night as the Reds continue to chase the Brewers for the top spot in the NL Central. Kansas City is getting some plus-money at home against Luis Castillo on the mound for the Reds as the favorite.

The starting pitcher here for the Royals is Kris Bubic, a lefty with a 4.99 ERA. He’s been strong against lefties, and the Reds boast a lefty-heavy lineup here with five lefties in yesterday’s lineup, and Bubic has actually only given up seven hits all year long to lefty batters. Look for him to have a pretty good performance tonight. We get the Kansas City Royals which has the 12th best lineup at home, which is a bit undervalued here with the price.

We get a price of +140 here with the Royals on the FanDuel Sportsbook and going up against the Reds to boot here, the 20th best lineup in MLB versus lefties. I’d consider betting the under on his strikeout prop and even bet the Kansas city Royals here at a plus-money as the home underdog.