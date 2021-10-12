San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Guide

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Giants +136|Dodgers -162

Spread: Giants +1.5 (-154)|Dodgers -1.5 (+128)

Total: 8.5 Over -102| Under -120

Odds to Win the World Series: Giants +300|Dodgers +500

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers News, Analysis, and Pick

The Los Angeles Dodgers face a must-win Game 4 against the San Francisco Giants after dropping a 1-0 decision last night in Game 3. The Dodgers have been mum on who starts for them on Tuesday, but they know they’ll have their hands full with Anthony DeSclafani going for the Giants.

DeSclafani has been on an impressive four-game stretch for the Giants. The seven-year veteran has thrown 21.2 innings over that span, allowing a cumulative five earned runs and 19 baserunners. Opponents have mustered just one home run against him over the past four games, lowering his home runs per nine innings to 1.02 this season. DeSclafani relies on his slider more often than any other pitch, and he’s used that to induce a career-best .276 weighted on-base average.

Regardless of who’s on the mound, the Dodgers haven’t been able to generate much offense. LA has a .593 on-base plus slugging percentage through four postseason games, and their .326 slugging percentage is worse than every team in the divisional round except the Milwaukee Brewers. The defending World Series champs have been equally inept at getting on base, accumulating an insignificant .268 on-base percentage. The absence of power, contact, and baserunners will limit the Dodgers offense again on Tuesday.

It’s hard to take a stance on the Dodgers in Game 4 without knowing their starting pitcher. However, they have another tough matchup against DeSclafani, who comes into his start in fine form, and they continue to struggle to score runs. Dodgers’ pitchers will be on a short leash as they look to limit the damage against and give their offense a chance to force a Game 5. This one should stay under the total.

The Bet: Under 8.5 -120