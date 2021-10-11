San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Guide

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Giants +184|Dodgers -220

Spread: Giants +1.5 (-125)|Dodgers -1.5 (+104)

Total: 7.5 Over -104| Under -118

Odds to Win the World Series: Giants +650|Dodgers +200

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers News, Analysis, and Pick

Few things bring as much joy as a heated sports rivalry. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have been locked in a dog fight all season, which continued through the opening two games of their NLDS. The Dodgers offense came to life in Game 2, and a personnel change could facilitate another strong offensive showing.

Dave Roberts confirmed that Cody Bellinger would move into a reserve role, starting Chris Taylor in center field and A.J. Pollock in left. This season, Taylor and Pollock are among the Dodgers’ best hitters, ranking fourth and fifth in runs batted in, and sixth and fifth in home runs, respectively. That offensive magic has carried into the postseason, where Taylor has a 1.738 on-base plus slugging percentage and Pollock chipping in with two runs batted in.

There’s a delicate line between coming in fresh and coming in rusty. With his last start on September 29, Alex Wood will be a case study for how extended rest impacts a pitcher’s effectiveness for a playoff game. The Dodgers knocked Wood around all season, saddling the righty with a 4.76 earned run average and getting 1.35 walks and hits per inning pitched. The most concerning metric is that Wood gave up five home runs in 17.0 innings pitched against LA this season, for 2.65 home runs per nine innings.

Not much more can be said about what Max Scherzer has meant to the Dodgers. Scherzer held the St. Louis Cardinals at bay in the NL Wild Card game, extending his unbeaten record to 12 games since coming over at the trade deadline. The former Washington National ace has been at home at Chavez Ravine all season, compiling a 2.17 earned run average and allowing 0.83 walks and hits per inning pitched across 37.1 innings pitched.

This is the shortest price on the Dodgers over Scherzer’s past four starts. LA can back the Giants into a corner with a win, and they’ve got the lineup in place to do it.

The Bet: Dodgers -220