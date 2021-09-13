San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Betting Preview

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline:Giants -110|Padres -106

Spread: Giants +1.5 (-192)|Padres -1.5 (+158)

Total: 8.5 Over -104| Under -118

Odds to Win the World Series: Giants +950|Padres +4300

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres News, Analysis, and Pick

The San Francisco Giants have made the most with the least this season. San Fran has dealt with injuries to key players for much of the season and is in the postseason stretch run without two starters, Johnny Cueto and Alex Wood. That means the Giants will be relying on a bullpen day to help them get through the first game of a four-game series against the San Diego Padres.

The Giants are right to trust their bullpen in an important NL West matchup. Giants’ relievers have combined for the best earned run average in the majors this season, allowing the fewest baserunners. However, San Francisco is just two days removed from their previous bullpen day against the Chicago Cubs, a game in which they burned through eight different relievers. All things considered, the Giants bullpen has pitched the fifth-most innings over the past two weeks, seeing increases in their earned run average and the number of baserunners they are allowing.

Yu Darvish got off the schneid in his last start, pitching 6.0 innings of one-run ball against the Los Angeles Angels. His performance followed three straight subpar outings, in which he gave up a cumulative 14 earned runs in 11.1 innings. Darvish did allow more baserunners than usual, but opponents were cashing 63.6% of baserunners, which is well above Darvish’s season average of 41.6%. Luck hasn’t been on Darvish’s side, but he should turn a corner to end the season as his expected earned run average remains below actual.

The Giants are playing with fire going with bullpen days this close together amidst a downturn in their metrics. Darvish is trending in the right direction, and we’re betting the Padres walk away victorious tonight.

The Bet: Padres -106