Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Preview

Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Mariners +112|Red Sox -132

Spread: Mariners +1.5 (-146)|Red Sox 1.5 (+122)

Total: 8 Over -104| Under -118

Odds to Win the World Series: Mariners +18000|Red Sox +3000

Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox News, Analysis, and Pick

It’s sink or swim time for the Seattle Mariners. The M’s have 19 games left in the regular season, three of which come against the Boston Red Sox, starting tonight in Seattle. The Mariners are 3.0 games back of the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays for the wild card spots and can use this series to level the playing field with just over two weeks remaining in the season.

Logan Gilbert will be tasked with shutting down the Red Sox hitters. The young righty comes into tonight’s contest on the heels of two strong performances. Gilbert has allowed two earned runs over his past 9.1 innings pitched, striking out nine and walking one. It’s worth noting that both starts came against the AL West-leading Houston Astros, and Gilbert was able to quell one of the league’s best offenses. His efforts didn’t earn him a win, but Gilbert’s form will help the Mariners compete on Monday night.

The same can’t be said for Eduardo Rodriguez. The veteran southpaw has struggled over his recent outings, allowing three or more earned runs in three of his past four starts. Rodriguez has a 6.19 earned run average over that four-game span, giving up 1.52 walks and hits per inning pitched.

The Mariners don’t have the best track record against lefties this season but have been trending up over the past week. Seattle is slugging .457 against southpaws, the ninth-best mark in the MLB over the past seven days, with 10 home runs and 24 runs batted in. Strikeouts are way down, with the Mariners recording the fourth-fewest strikeouts over that span.

A series loss to the Red Sox would make the postseason an insurmountable climb for the Mariners. They are in an ideal spot on Monday; Gilbert is pitching well, Rodriguez is not, and the Mariners are finally hitting lefties hard. That warrants a play on Seattle as home underdogs.

The Bet: Mariners +112