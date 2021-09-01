September 1 MLB Betting Guide: Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners MLB Game Info

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Astros -132 | Mariners +112

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (-104) | Under (-118)

Odds to Win World Series: Astros +410 | Mariners +24000

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Prediction and Picks

Despite the high-powered Houston offense, expect a lower-scoring affair, with both pitchers benefitting from the pitcher-friendly venue of T-Mobile Park.

The Bet: Under (8.5)

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners News and Analysis

Probables: Jake Odorizzi (Astros) vs. Logan Gilbert (Mariners)

The series finale heads the third game today, after a 4-0-Mariners win, with the series tied at one game apiece.

Projected Lineup

Houston Astros Analysis

Jake Odorizzi takes the mound for the Astros, making his 18th start of the season. He last pitched in a 5-4 Astros win on Aug. 27, recording a no-decision after throwing 88 pitches in five innings of work, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out five batters. In three meetings with the Mariners this season, Odorizzi has a 2-1 record, pitching 15.1 innings, allowing eight runs on 12 hits and striking out 18 batters.

In his first season with the Astros, Odorizzi has a 6-6 record, a 4.46 ERA, 21% K rate and a 1.25 WHIP. He uses primarily a two-pitch mix consisting of fastball (56%) and changeup (23%). Look for the four-seam fastball to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 24% K rate, the pitch is used in 31% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 28% CSW rate, 24% Whiff rate and a 39% PutAway rate.

The Mariners will likely start J.P. Crawford, Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager and Ty France at the top of the lineup. The team, this season, has struggled at the plate, ranking last in batting average (.223) with a .299 OBP and the fourth-highest strikeout rate in the league (25%).

Seattle Mariners Analysis

Logan Gilbert takes the mound for the Mariners, making his 19th start of the season. Gilbert last pitched in an 8-7 Mariners loss to the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 27, recording a no-decision after throwing 91 pitches in four innings of work, allowing five runs on nine hits and striking out five batters.

The rookie has a 5-5 record, with a 5.44 ERA, 26% K rate and a 1.23 WHIP. A righty, Gilbert uses a two-pitch mix consisting of fastball (61%) and slider (24%), preferring to throw his four-seam fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 20% K rate, used in 27% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 24% CSW rate, 7% Whiff rate and a 57% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for the Astros should include Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez. Houston is the most productive team in the majors, ranking first in batting average (.268), OBP (.339) and has the lowest strikeout rate (19%).