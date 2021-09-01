September 1 MLB Betting Guide: Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants MLB Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Brewers +138 | Giants -164

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 7.5 Over (-118) | Under (-108)

Odds to Win World Series: Brewers +900 | Giants +900

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants Prediction and Picks

Gausman should have an effective inning against a team that struggles to get on base. The team should also provide plenty of run support facing a pitcher with an elevated WHIP.

The Bet: San Francisco (-164)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants News and Analysis

Probables: Brett Anderson (Brewers) vs. Kevin Gausman (Giants)

Projected Lineup

After a 6-2 Brewers win in the series opener Tuesday, two of the top teams in the National League square off for the second game of a three-game series, with the Giants looking to bounce back from the loss.

Milwaukee Brewers Analysis

Brett Anderson makes his 21st start of the season, last pitching in a 5-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 26. Anderson threw 70 pitches in four innings of work, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out three batters. In his first meeting with the Giants, a 5-4 Brewers loss, the 13-year veteran went five innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out three batters.

Posting a 4-8 record this season, Anderson has a 4.27 ERA, 14% K rate and a 1.32 WHIP. His pitch arsenal includes primarily a three-pitch mix of fastball (46%), changeup (25%) and curveball (12%). Look for the changeup to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 14% K rate, the pitch is used in 18% of two-strike situations resulting in a 16% CSW rate, 19% Whiff rate and a 42% PutAway Rate.

The Giants will likely start Austin Slater, Buster Posey, Brandon Belt and Darin Ruf at the top of the lineup. Leading the National League West, the team ranks 10th in batting average (.244), 10th in OBP (.323) and has the eighth-highest strikeout rate in the majors (24%).

San Francisco Giants Analysis

Kevin Gausman makes his 27th start of the season, last pitching in a 6-5 Giants loss to the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 27. He threw 91 pitches in six innings of work, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out two batters.

Gausman has a 12-5 record in a resurgent season, with a 2.49 ERA, 28% K rate, and a 1.01 WHIP. This season, among qualified starters, he ranks fourth in ERA, 10th in K rate and sixth in WHIP.

Gausman, a righty, uses a two-mix consisting of fastball (51%) and changeup (42%). He prefers to use the split-finger fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 48% K rate, used in 45% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 32% CSW rate, 47% Whiff rate and a 63% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for the Brewers should include Kolten Wong, Willy Adames, Christian Yelich and Avisail Garcia. Although the team has a commanding 9.5-game lead in the National League Central, they have the fifth-lowest batting average (.234), .319 OBP and the seventh-highest K rate (24%).