September 11 MLB Betting Guide: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Moneyline: Padres -188| Cubs -225

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 7.5 Over (-118) | Under (-104)

Odds to Win World Series: Padres +4300| Dodgers +260

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction and Picks

Walker Buehler is one of the most dominant pitchers in the majors and should make his case for the National League Cy Young Award. The Dodgers’ offense should help the cause by providing run support against Paddack, sealing a win.

The Bet: Dodgers (-146)

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers News and Analysis

Probables: Chris Paddack (Padres) vs. Walker Buehler (Dodgers)

Projected Lineup

Dodger Stadium takes center stage in a 9:10 p.m. Eastern nightcap featuring two National League West rivals. The Dodgers look to jump to a 2-0 series lead after a 3-0-win Friday night.

San Diego Padres Analysis

Chris Paddack makes his 22nd start of the season for the Padres, last pitching in a 4-3 Padres win over the Houston Astros on Sept. 5. Paddack recorded a no-decision after throwing 63 pitches in six innings of work, allowing three runs on six hits.

Posting a 7-6 record in 103 innings this season, Paddack has 4.95 ERA, 21% K rate and a 1.27 WHIP. Expect Paddack to use a three-pitch mix of fastball (61%), changeup (26%) and curveball (12%), preferring to go with the changeup to strike out batters. With a 20% K rate, the pitch is used in 39% of two-strike situations resulting in a 24% CSW rate, 29% Whiff rate and a 34% PutAway rate.

The top of the lineup for the Dodgers should feature Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Trea Turner and Corey Seager. Los Angeles ranks 16th in batting average (.240), sixth in OBP (.327) and has a 23% strikeout rate. At home, facing right-handed pitchers, the Dodgers hit .236 with a .334 OBP and 23% K rate.

Los Angeles Dodgers Analysis

Dodgers’ ace Walker Buehler makes his 29th start of the season, last pitching in a 6-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 5. Buehler threw 53 pitches in three innings of work, allowing six runs on seven hits and striking out one batter. In three meetings against the Padres, Buehler had recorded a no-decision in each outing, with the Dodgers posting a 2-1 record.

With a 13-3 record, pitching 179 innings this season, Buehler has a 2.31 ERA, 26% K rate and a 0.94 WHIP. Among qualified starters this season, Buehler ranks second in ERA, 18th in K rate and second in WHIP and is the current favorite at +140 odds to win the National League Cy Young on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Buehler, a righty, uses a four-pitch mix of fastball (52%), cutter (16%), slider (14%) and curveball (13%). Look for the knuckle curve to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 41% K rate, the pitch is used in 37% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 29% CSW rate, 34% Whiff rate and a 63% PutAway rate.

The Padres will likely start Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers at the top of the order. San Diego ranks 14th in batting average (.241), ninth in OBP (.324) and has the fifth-lowest strikeout rate in the majors (21%). Facing right-handed pitchers on the road, the Padres are hitting (.248) with a 20% K strikeout rate and a .321 OBP.