September 11 MLB Betting Guide: San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs MLB Game Info

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Giants -146| Cubs +122

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 10.5 Over (-106) | Under (-114)

Odds to Win World Series: Giants +950| Cubs NA

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs Prediction and Picks

Expect a higher-scoring affair with the wind forecast to blow out toward center field at 13 MPH at game time. The Giants’ offense should help Gausman with their top 10 batting average and OBP securing a win.

The Bet: Giants (-146)

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs News and Analysis

Probables: Kevin Gausman (Giants) vs. Zach Davies (Cubs)

Projected Lineup

In a late-summer afternoon matchup at Wrigley Field, the Giants look to add to their lead in the National League West after a 6-1 win to open the series Friday.

San Francisco Giants Analysis

Kevin Gausman takes the mound for the Giants, last pitching in a 10-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 6. Gausman threw 98 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out five batters. In his first meeting with the Cubs, a 4-3 win on June 5, Gausman went seven innings, throwing 97 pitches, giving up two hits and striking out 10 batters.

Gausman has a 13-5 record in 28 starts in a resurgent season, throwing 165 innings, with a 2.58 ERA, 29% K rate, and a 1.00 WHIP. Among qualified starters this season, Gausman ranks fifth in ERA, ninth in K rate and sixth in WHIP.

Look for the righty to use a two-pitch mix of fastball (52%) and changeup (42%), preferring to use his split-finger fastball to strike out batters. One of the more effective pitches in the majors with a 46% K rate, it is used in 45% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 32% CSW rate, 46% Whiff rate and a 62% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for the Cubs should feature Rafael Ortega, Frank Schwindel, Ian Happ and Willson Contreras. At home, facing right-handed starters, the Cubs have a .226 batting average, the fourth-lowest in the majors, with the highest strikeout rate at 27% and an OBP of .303.

Chicago Cubs Analysis

Zach Davies makes his 30th start of the season, last pitching in an 11-8 Cubs win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Davies recorded a no-decision after throwing 82 pitches in four innings of work, allowing six runs on eight hits and striking out three batters. In his first meeting with the Giants, a 7-2 loss on June 3, Davies threw 93 pitches in 4.1 innings of work, allowing four runs on eight hits, striking out four batters.

Posting a 6-10 record this year, Davies has a 5.16 ERA with a 17% K rate and a 1.52 WHIP in 132 innings. The righty uses a two-pitch mix primarily of fastball (52%) and changeup (33%) and will likely throw his changeup to strike out batters. The pitch has a 26% K rate, used in 35% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 27% CSW rate, 36% Whiff rate and a 44% PutAway rate.

The Giants should start Tommy La Stella, Brandon Belt, Buster Posey and LaMonte Wade at the top of the order. One of the more productive offenses in the majors, the Giants rank ninth in batting average (.246), eighth in OBP (.325) and have a 24% strikeout rate. When facing right-handed pitchers on the road, the team hits .231 with a .304 OBP and a 35% strikeout rate.