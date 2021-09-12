September 12 MLB Betting Guide: Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros MLB Game Info

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Angels +205| Astros -250

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-115) | Under (-104)

Odds to Win World Series: Angels NA | Astros +440

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Prediction and Picks

Expect a higher-scoring affair, skewed toward the Astros. As the most productive offense in the majors, Houston faces a starting pitcher with an elevated WHIP and in a ballpark that favors hitters slightly.

The Bet: Over (9)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros News and Analysis

Probables: Jaime Barria (Angels) vs. Lance McCullers (Astros)

Projected Lineup

With the weekend series tied at one game apiece, two American League West rivals square off in the series finale, with the Angels taking the second game 4-2 Saturday night.

Los Angeles Angels Analysis

Jaime Barria makes his ninth start of the season, last pitching in a 4-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sept. 6. Barria went seven innings, throwing 88 pitches, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out three batters. In his first meeting with the Astros this season, an 8-2 loss on Aug. 14, Barria threw 52 pitches in three innings of work, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out one batter.

Posting a 2-3 record in 45 innings pitched, Barria has a 5.16 ERA, 12% K rate and a 1.50 WHIP. A righty, Barria uses a two-pitch mix of fastball (54%) and slider (37%), preferring to go with the slider to strike out batters. The pitch is used in 15% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 15% K rate, 30% CSW rate, 27% Whiff rate and a 33% PutAway rate.

The Astros will likely start Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez at the top of the order. Keep an eye on the status of Brantley, who left Saturday’s game in the third inning because of a knee injury. Houston is the most productive offense in the majors, ranking first in batting average (.268), OBP (.339) and have the lowest strikeout rate at 19%.

Houston Astros Analysis

Lance McCullers Jr. takes the mound for the Astros, making his 24th start of the season. He last pitched in an 11-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 6, throwing 93 pitches in six innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out seven batters. In three meetings with the Angels this year, McCullers has a 1-1 record, throwing 19.2 innings, allowing five runs on 12 hits and striking out 22 batters.

Posting an 11-4 record this season, the righty has a 3.19 ERA, 27% K rate and a 1.26 WHIP. His pitch arsenal includes a four-pitch mix of fastball (35%), slider (27%), curveball (23%) and changeup (14%). His slider is the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 38% K rate, the pitch is used in 29% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 36% CSW rate, 27% Whiff rate and a 51% PutAway rate.

Los Angeles should start David Fletcher, Shohei Ohtani, Jo Adell and Jared Walsh at the top of the order. The team ranks eighth in batting average (.247) and 21st in OBP (.309) and has a 23% strikeout rate.