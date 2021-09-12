September 12 MLB Betting Guide: Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Game Info

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Nationals -126| Pirates +108

Spread: National -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-115) | Under (-104)

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction and Picks

Expect Sunday’s finale to be a higher-scoring affair featuring two volatile pitchers. If Corbin can produce an effective outing, look for the Nationals offense to provide plenty of run support, spoiling the Pirates’ chance to sweep.

The Bet: Nationals (-126)

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates News and Analysis

Probables: Patrick Corbin (Nationals) vs. Bryse Wilson (Pirates)

The Pittsburgh Pirates go for the series sweep against the Washington Nationals Sunday, after a 10-7-win Saturday afternoon.

Washington Nationals Analysis

Patrick Corbin takes the mound for the Nationals, making his 28th start of the season. Corbin last pitched in a 4-3 Nationals win over the New York Mets on Sept. 6, recording a no-decision after throwing 114 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing three runs on 11 hits and striking out four batters. In his first meeting with the Pirates this year, an 8-1 win on June 15, Corbin went 8.1 innings throwing 110 pitches, allowing one run on eight hits and striking out seven batters.

Posting a 7-14 record this year, Corbin has a 6.14 ERA, 18% K rate and a 1.46 WHIP. Corbin has struggled with command throughout the season, and among qualified starters this season, he ranks last (40th) in ERA, 36th in K rate and 39th in WHIP.

A lefty Corbin mainly uses a two-pitch arsenal of fastball (57%) and slider (37%) and will likely throw the slider to strike out batters. The pitch has a 31% K rate, used in 38% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 29% CSW rate, 29% Whiff rate and a 52% PutAway rate.

The top of the lineup for Pittsburgh should start with Ke’Bryan Hayes, Kevin Newman, Bryan Reynolds and Yoshi Tsutsugo. The Pirates have struggled at the plate offensively, ranking 26th in batting average (.235), 22ndin OBP (.307), but have the sixth-lowest K rate at 22%.

Pittsburgh Pirates Analysis

Bryse Wilson makes his 14th start of the season, last pitching in a 6-3 Pirates win over the Detroit Tigers. Wilson recorded a no-decision after throwing 83 pitches in six innings of work, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out four batters.

Starting the season as a member of the Atlanta Braves, Wilson has an 0-3 record with the Pirates, posting a 4.35 ERA, 15% K rate and 1.19 WHIP. Overall, this season, his record is 2-6, throwing 64 innings, with a 5.15 ERA, 15% K rate and a 1.45 WHIP.

Wilson uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (63%), changeup (20%) and curveball (11%), preferring to throw the four-seam fastball to strike out batters. With a 16% K rate, the pitch is used in 24% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 28% CSW rate, 25% Whiff rate and a 26% PutAway rate.

The Nationals will likely start Lane Thomas, Alcides Escobar, Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the top of the order. Despite a 58-84 last-place record in the National League East, the Nationals are one of the more productive teams in the majors at the place, ranking fourth in batting average (.257), second in OBP (.334) and have the fourth-lowest strikeout rate at 21%.