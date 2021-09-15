September 15 MLB Betting Guide: St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets MLB Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Cardinals +134| Mets -158

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8 Over (-118) | Under (-104)

Odds to Win World Series: Cardinals +20000 | Mets +12000

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets Prediction and Picks

Look for the Mets to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss with the offense facing a starting pitcher with an elevated WHIP, providing run support of Megill and avoiding the sweep.

The Bet: Mets (-158)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets News and Analysis

Probables: Jon Lester (Cardinals) vs. Tylor Megill (Mets)

Projected Lineup

The Cardinals and Mets head toward a series finale Wednesday, after a 7-6 Cardinals win Tuesday night, vaulting St. Louis to the second spot in the National League Wild Card.

St. Louis Cardinals Analysis

Jon Lester takes the mound for the Cardinals, making his 25th start of the year and eighth start as a member of the Cardinals. Lester last pitched in a 4-2 Cardinals loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 10. Lester recorded a no-decision after throwing 92 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out two batters.

The 16-year veteran has a 5-6 record, pitching 119 innings, with a 4.75 ERA, 13% K rate and a 1.54 WHIP.

Lester uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (47%), cutter (27%) and changeup (16%). He’ll likely throw the cutter as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 20% K rate, the pitch is used in 33% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 22% CSW rate, 15% Whiff rate and a 35% PutAway rate.

The Mets should start with Jonathan Villar, Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso. This season, New York has struggled offensively, ranking 20th in batting average (.239), 15th in OBP (.316) and have the 10th-highest strikeout rate in the majors (23%).

New York Mets Analysis

Tylor Megill makes his 16th start of the season for the Mets, last pitching in a 10-3 win over the New York Yankees on Sept. 10. Megill threw 98 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out 10 batters.

In 77 innings this year, Megill has a 3-4 record, with a 4.06 ERA, 27% K rate and a 1.20 WHIP. The rookie uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (58%), changeup (21%) and slider (18%), throwing the changeup as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 22% K rate, the pitch is used in 31% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 26% CSW rate, 33% Whiff rate and a 38% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for the Cardinals should include Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado. St. Louis ranks 16th in batting average (.240) with a .311 OBP and the seventh-lowest strikeout rate in the majors (22%).