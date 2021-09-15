September 15 MLB Betting Guide: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays MLB Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Rays +148| Blue Jays -176

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-102) | Under (-120)

Odds to Win World Series: Rays +700 | Blue Jays +1600

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction and Picks

Expect a dominant performance from Ray, facing a Tampa Bay squad that has an elevated strikeout rate.

The Bet: Blue Jays (-176)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays News and Analysis

Probables: Michael Wacha (Rays) vs. Robbie Ray (Blue Jays)

Projected Lineup

After a 2-0 Rays win Tuesday night, two of the top team in the American League East square off, with the Rays looking to sweep the Blue Jays in the series finale Wednesday afternoon.

Tampa Bay Rays Analysis

Michael Wacha takes the mound for the Rays, making his 21st start of the season. The nine-year veteran last pitched in a 10-4 Rays loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 10. Wacha recorded a no-decision after throwing 68 pitches in five innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out six batters. In his first meeting this year against the Blue Jays, a 6-4 Rays win on May 23, Wacha recorded a no-decision after going two innings in an opener role, allowing one hit and striking out one batter.

Posting a 3-4 record in 105 innings, Wacha has a 5.37 ERA, 22% K rate and a 1.39 WHIP.

A righty, Wacha uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (38%), changeup (29%) and cutter (27%), preferring to use the changeup as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 37% K rate, the pitch is used in 57% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 25% CSW rate, 33% Whiff rate and a 47% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for the Blue Jays should start with George Springer, Marcus Semien, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Bo Bichette. Toronto is one of the more productive teams in the majors, ranking second in batting average (.268) and OBP (.334) and has the second-lowest strikeout rate at 20%.

Toronto Blue Jays Analysis

Robbie Ray makes his 29th start of the year for the Blue Jays, last pitching in a Sept. 10, 6-3 Blue Jays loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Ray recorded a no-decision, throwing 98 pitches in 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out eight batters. In four meetings with Tampa Bay this season, Ray has a 1-1 record, throwing 27 innings, allowing six runs on 17 hits and striking out 33 batters.

A top candidate to win the American League Cy Young Award, currently with +190 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, Ray has an 11-5 record with a 2.69 ERA, 32% K rate and a 1.03 WHIP. Ray ranks sixth in ERA, fourth in K rate and eight in WHIP among qualified starters this season.

Look for Ray to use mainly a two-pitch mix of fastball (60%) and slider (29%), likely throwing the slider to strike out batters. With a 47% K rate, the pitch is used in 45% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% CSW rate, 46% Whiff rate and a 63% PutAway rate.

Tampa Bay will likely start Randy Arozarena, Manuel Margot, Nelson Cruz and Yandy Diaz at the top of the order. The team ranks 13th in batting average (.241) and OBP (.319) and has the fourth-highest strikeout rate (25%).