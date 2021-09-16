September 16 MLB Betting Guide: Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves

Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves MLB Game Info

Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Rockies +146| Braves -174

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to Win World Series: Rockies NA| Braves +1400

Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction and Picks

Colorado has one five of the last six games, all on the road. The hot Rockies offense should provide plenty of run support for Marquez to pul

The Bet: Rockies (+146)

Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves News and Analysis

Probables: German Marquez (Rockies) vs. Atlanta Braves (Rangers)

Projected Lineup

The Rockies look to grab a series win from the Atlanta Braves after an 3-2 win Wednesday night. Keep an eye on the weather for this game. The forecast calls for rain during the game.

Colorado Rockies Analysis

German Marquez takes the mound for the Rockies, making his 30th start of the season. Marquez last pitched in an 11-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 10, going six innings, throwing 93 pitches, allowing six hits and striking out six batters. In his first meeting with the Braves, a 7-6 Rockies win on Sept. 6, Marquez recorded a no-decision after throwing 99 pitches in five innings of work, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out five batters.

Marquez has a 12-10 record, pitching 167 innings, with a 3.93 ERA, 24% K rate and a 1.20 WHIP. Among qualified starters this season, he ranks 27th in ERA and 25th in WHIP and K rate. His pitch arsenal includes a three-pitch mix of fastball (52%), slider (28%) and curveball (18%). Look for the knuckle curve as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 56% K rate, the pitch is used in 60% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% CSW rate, 46% Whiff rate and a 64% PutAway rate.

The Braves will likely start Ozzie Albies, Jorge Soler, Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley. Collectively, the Braves are hitting .242 with a .320 OBP and have the 10th-highest strikeout rate at 23%

Atlanta Braves Analysis

Ian Anderson takes the mound for the Braves, making his 22nd start of the season. He last pitched in a 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Sept. 10, going five innings, throwing 89 pitches, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out nine batters. In his first meeting against the Rockies, a 7-6 Braves loss, Anderson recorded a no-decision after throwing 62 pitches in three innings of work, allowing four runs on five hits.

With a 7-5 record, Anderson has a 3.61 ERA, 23% K rate and a 1.29 WHIP. His pitch mix includes fastball (48%), changeup (31%) and curveball (21%), often going to the changeup to strike out batters. The pitch has a 25% K rate, used in 33% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 27% CSW rate, 34% Whiff rate and a 45% PutAway rate.

The Rockies will likely start Raimel Tapia, Brendan Rodgers, Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story at the top of the order. Despite a 67-78 record, the Rockies rank seventh in batting average (.248) with a .315 OBP and have the seventh-lowest strikeout rate at 22%.