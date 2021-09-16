September 16 MLB Betting Guide: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers MLB Game Info

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Astros -230| Rangers +190

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-115) | Under (-104)

Odds to Win World Series: Astros +480 | Rangers NA

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Prediction and Picks

Expect a top Houston’s offense to get to the rookie early, providing plenty of run support for Valdez, extending their lead in the American League West.

The Bet: Over (9)

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers News and Analysis

Probables: Framber Valdez (Astros) vs. Glenn Otto (Rangers)

Projected Lineup

The series finale between two in-state rivals squares off with the series 2-1 after an 7-2 Astros win Wednesday night.

Houston Astros Analysis

Framber Valdez makes his 20th start of the season, last pitching in a 10-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 10. Valdez went five innings throwing 97 pitches, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out six batters. In two meetings with the Rangers this season, Valdez has a 2-0 record, throwing 13 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out 11 batters.

This season, Valdez has a 10-5 record, pitching 116 innings, with a 3.26 ERA, 22% K rate, and a 1.27 WHIP. The lefty uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (56%), curveball (32%) and changeup (12%). Look for the curveball as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 45% K rate, the pitch is used in 44% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 36% CSW rate, 43% Whiff rate and a 55% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for Texas should include Leody Taveras, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Adolis Garcia and Nate Lowe. The Rangers have the second-lowest batting average in the majors, hitting .231 with the lowest OBP at .295 and a 23% strikeout rate.

Texas Rangers Analysis

Glenn Otto makes his fourth start of the season for the Rangers, last pitching in a 10-5 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 10. Otto went 3.1 innings, throwing 78 pitches, allowing eight runs on eight hits and striking out five batters. In his first meeting with the Astros, his season debut on Aug. 27, Otto recorded a no-decision after throwing 73 pitches in five innings of work, allowing two hits and striking out seven batters.

The rookie has a 0-1 record this year, pitching 13 innings, with a 6.92 ERA, 28% K rate, and a 1.23 WHIP. The righty mainly uses a two-pitch mix of fastball (48%) and slider (35%), preferring to use the slider to strike out batters. With a 50% K rate, the pitch is used in 51% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 40% CSW rate, 38% Whiff rate and a 57% PutAway rate.

The Astros should start Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez at the top of the order. This year, the Astros have consistently ranked at the top team offensively in the majors, ranking first in batting average (.269), OBP (.340) and have the lowest strikeout rate (19%).