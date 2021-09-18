September 18 MLB Betting Guide: Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets MLB Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Phillies -106| Mets -110

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8 Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Odds to Win World Series: Phillies +6000| Mets +13000

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Prediction and Picks

Nola has struggled as of late, despite a high strikeout rate on the year. This season, the Mets have caused problems for the ace and should give Carrasco plenty of run support on offense to even the series at one game apiece.

The Bet: Mets (-110)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets News and Analysis

Probables: Aaron Nola (Phillies) vs. Carlos Carrasco (Mets)

Projected Lineup

Two National League East rivals square off for the second game of a three-game series at Citi Field with postseason implications on the line, with both teams looking to grab a spot in the Wild Card.

The Phillies took game one of the series Friday, winning 4-3.

Philadelphia Phillies Analysis

Aaron Nola takes the mound for the Phillies, making his 30th start of the season. Nola last pitched in a 5-4 Phillies loss to the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 12. Recording a no-decision, Nola threw 83 pitches in 5.1 innings of work, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out 10 batters. In three meetings with the Mets this season, Nola has a 0-1 record, throwing 14.1 innings, allowing four runs on 15 hits and striking out 24 batters.

Nola has been in a bit of a lull, with his last win coming on July 25 against the Atlanta Braves. Since then, he has posted an 0-2 record in nine starts, pitching 47.2 innings with a 5.10 ERA, 32% K rate and 1.01 WHIP. This year throwing 163 innings, Nola has a 7-8 record with a 4.58 ERA, 29% K rate and a 1.12 WHIP. This season, among qualified starters, Nola ranks 36th in ERA, sixth in K rate and 19th in WHIP.

The righty uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (51%), curveball (27%) and changeup (20%), preferring to go with the curveball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 38% K rate, used in 39% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 40% CSW rate, 36% Whiff rate and a 50% PutAway rate.

The top of the lineup for the Mets should feature Jonathan Villar, Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. Against Nola, the Mets are 2-1 slashing .259/.348/.362, and this season are hitting .239 with a .316 OBP and a 23% strikeout rate.

New York Mets Analysis

Carlos Carrasco takes the mound for the Mets, making his 10th start of the season. He last pitched in a 7-6 win over the New York Yankees on Sept. 12, recording a no-decision after throwing 96 pitches in five innings of work, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out five batters.

Posting a 1-2 record after spending most of the season on the injured list, Carrasco has a 5.59 record in 38.2 innings pitched, with a 22% K rate and a 1.29 WHIP.

The righty uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (50%), changeup (23%) and slider (21%), opting to go with the changeup to strike out batters. The pitch has a 23% K rate, used in 40% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 21% CSW rate, 31% Whiff rate and a 37% PutAway rate.

The Phillies should roll out a lineup featuring Odubel Herrera, Jean Segura, Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto. The year, Philadelphia has been one of the more productive teams at the plate, ranking 11th in batting average (.242) and OBP (.320) with the 10th-lowest strikeout rate at 22%.