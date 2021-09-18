September 18 MLB Betting Guide: Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals MLB Game Info

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Mariners -108 | Royals -108

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Odds to Win World Series: Mariners +24000 | Royals NA

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals Prediction and Picks

Expect a higher-scoring affair with two offenses facing pitchers with elevated WHIPs in a ballpark that favors hitters.

The Bet: Over (9)

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals and Analysis

Probables: Yusei Kikuchi (Mariners) vs. Kris Bubic (Royals)

After a 6-2-win Friday night, the Seattle Mariners look to make a final push toward the postseason and jump 2-0 on the weekend series against the Kansas City Royals.

Seattle Mariners Analysis

Yusei Kikuchi makes his 28th start of the year for the Mariners, last pitching in a 5-4 Mariners loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kikuchi recorded a no-decision after throwing 76 pitches in five innings of work, allowing one run on six hits and striking out eight batters.

Throwing 151 innings this season, Kikuchi has a 7-8 record with a 4.23 ERA, 24% K rate and a 1.27 WHIP. This season, among qualified starters, Kikuchi ranks 32nd in ERA, 22nd in K rate and 33rd in WHIP.

The lefty uses an arsenal of four pitches, including cutter (35%), fastball (35%), slider (19%) and changeup (11%). Kikuchi will likely throw his four-seam fastball to strike out batters. With a 33% K rate, the pitch is used in 28% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 31% CSW rate, 30% Whiff rate and a 52% PutAway rate.

The Royals will likely start Whit Merrifield, Nicky Lopez, Salvador Perez and Andrew Benintendi at the top of the lineup. Despite a mediocre season, the Royals rank sixth in batting average (.248) with a .306 OBP and have the third-lowest strikeout rate at 21.3%.

Kansas City Royals Analysis

Kris Bubic makes his 18th start of the season for the Royals, last pitching in a 5-3 Royals win over the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 12. Bubic recorded a no-decision after throwing 86 pitches in 5.1 innings of work, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out six batters. In his first meeting with the Mariners this year, an 8-7 Royals win on Aug. 27, Bubic recorded a no-decision after pitching 4.1 innings, allowing five runs on nine hits and striking out six batters.

The second-year starter has a 4-6 record with a 4.99 ERA, 21% K rate and 1.49 WHIP, throwing 110 innings this year. Bubic uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (51%), changeup (32%) and curveball (17%) and will likely throw a changeup to strikeout batters. The pitch has a 24% K rate, used in 32% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 27% CSW rate, 28% Whiff rate and a 42% PutAway rate.

The Mariners’ lineup should feature J.P. Crawford, Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager and Ty France. This year, Seattle has struggled offensively, ranking last in batting average (.224), 28th in OBP (.301), and the fourth-highest strikeout rate at 25%.