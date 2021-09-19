September 19 MLB Betting Guide: Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers MLB Game Info

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: White Sox -240| Rangers +198

Spread: White Sox -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-118) | Under (-104)

Odds to Win World Series: White Sox +750 | Rangers NA

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers and Picks

The White Sox should provide Giolito with plenty of run support facing Jordan Lyles, who has the second-highest WHIP among qualified starters this season.

The Bet: White Sox (-240)

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers and Analysis

Probables: Lucas Giolito (White Sox) vs. Jordan Lyles (Rangers)

Projected Lineup

After a 2-1 Rangers win Saturday Night, the White Sox look to bounce back against the Rangers in the series finale Sunday afternoon

Chicago White Sox Analysis

Lucas Giolito takes the mound for the White Sox, making his 29th start of the year. Giolito last pitched in a 9-3 White Sox win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 14, recording a no-decision after throwing 87 pitches in four innings of work, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out eight batters.

Posting a 9-9 record with 162.1 innings pitched this year, Giolito has a 3.77 ERA, 28% K rate and a 1.11 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he ranks 25th in ERA, 11th in K rate and 18th in WHIP, striking out eight or more batters in 14 starts.

A righty, Giolito uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (44%), changeup (32%) and slider (20%), preferring to use his effective changeup to strike out batters. With a 33% K rate, the pitch is used in 36% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 34% CSW rate, 36% Whiff rate and a 48% PutAway rate.

The top of the lineup for the Rangers should include Leody Taveras, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Adolis Garcia and Nate Lowe. This year, the Rangers have struggled offensively, have the second-lowest batting average (.231), last in OBP (.295) and a 23% strikeout rate.

Texas Rangers Analysis

Jordan Lyles takes the mound for the Rangers, making his 30th start of the season. The righty last pitched in an 8-1 win over the Houston Astros on Sept. 14, throwing 98 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing three hits and striking out seven batters.

The 11-year veteran has a 9-11 record in 162.2 innings pitched this year, with a 5.20 ERA, 18% K rate and a 1.40 WHIP. Among qualified starters, Lyles ranks 39th in ERA, 34th in K rate and 39th in WHIP. His pitch mix includes fastball (49%), slider (25%) and curveball (18%), likely using the curveball as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 25% K rate, used in 35% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 27% CSW rate, 22% Whiff rate and a 42% PutAway rate.

Chicago will likely start Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Jose Abreu and Yasmani Grandal at the top of the order. This season, the White Sox have been one of the more productive teams offensively, ranking fifth in batting average (.255), third in OBP (.334), and a 23% strikeout rate.