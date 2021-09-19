September 19 MLB Betting Guide: Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees

Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees MLB Game Info

Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Indians +270| Yankees -335

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to Win World Series: Indians NA | Yankees +1600

Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees and Picks

Cleveland faces a tough test in the series finale Sunday, going up against one of the more dominating pitchers in the majors in Gerrit Cole. Expect an effective outing from Cole, with run support coming from the Yankees offense.

The Bet: Yankees (-335)

Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees and Analysis

Probables: Eli Morgan (Indians) vs. Gerrit Cole (Yankees)

Projected Lineup

After an 11-3 Indians win Saturday afternoon, Cleveland and New York head into the series finale Sunday, tied at one game apiece. Today’s matchup looks to be a tough test for the visiting Indians, who face one of the top pitchers in the majors.

Cleveland Indians Analysis

Eli Morgan takes the mound for the Indians, making his 16th start of the season. The rookie last pitched in a 10-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 10, throwing 81 pitches in 4.1 innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits and striking out two batters.

Posting a 2-7 record with 71.2 innings pitched this year, Morgan has a 6.03 ERA, 22% K rate and a 1.35 WHIP. A righty, Morgan uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (48%), slider (24%) and changeup (23%), opting to throw his changeup as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 27% K rate and is used in 45% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 26% CSW rate, 25% Whiff rate and a 41% PutAway rate.

The top of the lineup for the Yankees should include DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Keep an eye on the status of Joey Gallo, projected to hit fifth. Gallo left Saturday’s game after the second inning with neck tightness. Collectively, the Yankees are hitting .237 with a .323 OBP and a 24% strikeout rate, the sixth-highest in the majors.

New York Yankees Analysis

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes his 28th start of the year for the Yankees, last pitching in a 7-2 win over the New York Yankees on Sept. 14. Cole threw 108 pitches in five innings of work, allowing one run on four hits and striking out seven batters. In his first meeting against the Indians, a 2-1 win on Apr. 24, Cole threw 111 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing one run on three this and striking out 11 batters.

Posting a 15-7 record this season with 163.2 innings pitched, Cole has a 2.75 ERA, 34.6% K rate and a 1.00 WHIP. Among qualified starters this year, he ranks sixth in ERA, third in K rate and fifth in WHIP, striking out eight or more batters in 15 of his starts.

Cole’s arsenal includes a four-pitch mix of fastball (48%), slider (21%), curveball (16%) and changeup (14%). Look for the slider as the preference for striking out batters. The pitch has a 42% K rate, used in 40% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 35% CSW rate, 41% Whiff rate and a 59% PutAway rate.

Cleveland should roll out a lineup consisting of Myles Straw, Bradley Zimmer, Jose Ramirez and Franmil Reyes at the top. The Indians have struggled this year offensively, ranking 23rd in batting average (.236) with a .303 OBP and a 23% K rate.