September 2 MLB Betting Guide: Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays MLB Game Info

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Red Sox +142| Rays -168

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 8 Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Odds to Win World Series: Red Sox +2400 | Rays +800

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Prediction and Picks

McClanahan has had a standout 2021 season but faces a tough Red Sox offense. Expect an effective outing from Rodriguez, with run support at the top of the lineup.

The Bet: Red Sox (+142)

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays News and Analysis

Probables: Eduardo Rodriguez (Red Sox) vs. Shane McClanahan (Rays)

After a 3-2 Red Sox win Wednesday night, the series finale determines which of the two top teams in the American League East will grab a series win.

Projected Lineup

Boston Red Sox Analysis

Eduardo Rodriguez makes his 26th start today, last pitching in a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 27. Rodriguez went seven innings, throwing 19 pitches, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out two batters. In two meetings with the Rays this season, Rodriguez recorded a no-decision in both outings, throwing 11.1 innings, allowing five runs on 11 hits and striking out 15 batters.

This season, Rodriguez has a 10-7 record with a 5.12 ERA, 27% K rate, and a 1.39 WHIP. The lefty uses a four-pitch mix consisting of fastball (50%), changeup (23%), cutter (18%) and slider (8%). Look for the cutter to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 32% K rate, the pitch is used in 34% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 29% CSW rate, 15% Whiff rate and a 52% PutAway rate.

The Rays will likely use Randy Arozarena, Nelson Cruz, Wander Franco and Yandy Diaz at the top of the order. Leading the American League East with an 84-48 record, the team ranks 17th in batting average (.239), 12th in OBP (.319) and has the fifth-highest strikeout rate in the majors at 25%.

Tampa Bay Rays Analysis

Shane McClanahan takes the mound for the Rays, making his 21st start of the season. He last pitched in a 6-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 27, throwing 78 pitches in six innings of work, allowing two runs on eight hits and striking out four batters. In his last outing against the Red Sox, a 3-2 win, McClanahan went six innings, throwing 88 pitches, allowing one run on four hits and striking out seven batters.

This year, the rookie has a 9-4 record with a 3.59 ERA, 27% K rate, and a 1.29 WHIP. He uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (40%), slider (35%) and curveball (16%), preferring to go with the slider to strike out batters. The pitch has a 38% K rate, used in 40% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 35% CSW rate, 41% Whiff rate and a 56% PutAway Rate.

The top of the order for the Red Sox should include Kyle Schwarber, Hunter Renfroe, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez. One of the more productive teams in the majors, the Red Sox ranks third in batting average (.259), eighth in OBP (.330) and have the ninth-lowest K rate at 22%.